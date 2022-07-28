"Why in the hell is he getting back in the ring?" -WWE Legend gives brutally honest take on Ric Flair's last match

WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko recently gave his opinion on Ric Flair's decision to wrestle in one final match.

At 73 years of age and despite multiple previous health scares, Flair is set to step back into the ring this weekend in what will be his first match in 10 years.

During a recent interview with Perched On The Top Rope, Larry Zbyszko said he hopes Flair comes out of the match unscathed.

"I really don't know. I mean I'm saying to myself 'why in the hell is he getting back in the ring?' I mean, one false move and you got, you know guys that age. I'm not getting in the ring, you can get hurt, plus he's got pacemakers. So, you know, but it's a tag match, right? I mean god bless him. I hope he winds up ok and doesn't get hurt but I just think it gets to the point where instead of getting over people look at you and start feeling sorry for you." From 0:52 to 1:36

Ric Flair is set to team up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo against the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal this Sunday in Nashville.

Ric Flair on being able to take bumps in the ring

In his old age, there are many who would not deem it wise for the 16-time World Champion to wrestle again.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, the 2-time WWE Hall of Famer said he was unsure if he would be able to get through the pain of being slammed on the ring mat again.

"I didn’t know whether I could take a slam or not with the pacemaker, but the doctor told me that, the one I like the best, that I have enough scar tissue around the pacemaker that it won’t budge, and it didn’t. Unless it moves on the day of the match I’ll be fine, even then just plug me back in." H/T Chrisvanvliet.com

Tarhon👑☝🏾 @legit_rko Ric Flair and Jay Lethal Training… Ric Flair and Jay Lethal Training… https://t.co/dMfbgifspB

Despite the various trepidations heading into the match, fans will no doubt be tuning in this Sunday to see The Nature Boy perform, one last time.

What are your thoughts on Ric Flair competing one last time? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes, please credit Perched On The Top Rope and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far