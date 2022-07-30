"It wasn’t long ago he was on his deathbed" - The Undertaker didn't want to see WWE Hall of Famer return to the ring

The Undertaker didn't want to see WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair return to the ring but wished him the best.

Over the past few decades, The Phenom has been one of the biggest attractions for WWE. However, Taker has only made a handful of appearances in recent years due to his progressing age. His last match against AJ Styles was a cinematic masterpiece that capped off WrestleMania 36.

Meanwhile, Ric Flair is gearing up for his final match against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at this Sunday's Starrcast V event. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, The Undertaker expressed his concern over Flair's last match and wished him luck:

"I love this business and I’ve dedicated the past 30-plus years of my life to it, but knowing how my body feels after my career, I don’t know how he’s doing it. Flair is on a whole other level. It wasn’t long ago he was on his deathbed. This world is better with Flair in it. Personally, I don’t want to see it. I’m happy he’s doing well. I wish the best for him, and I hope he gets everything out of it that he wants." [H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

It will be interesting to see Flair having the final match of his career alongside his real-life son-in-law.

The Undertaker was rumored to be Ric Flair's last opponent

In the world of professional wrestling, few truly retire from in-ring competition. A handful of superstars have stayed true to their word since announcing their retirement, but wrestlers will sometimes return to the ring after retirement for nostalgia or for a supershow in another country.

The Undertaker recently announced his retirement. The Deadman was honored at Survivor Series 2020 and at the Hall of Fame 2022 as he officially hung up his wrestling boots. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Taker shot down the rumor that he was supposed to be The Nature Boy's last opponent:

"No, no, no [I was never a candidate to be part of Ric’s last match]. I saw Flair recently, and I said to him, ‘What are you doing?’ But Flair is Flair. He started telling me, ‘I’m working on this, I’m working on that.’ Again, I want all the best for him. I just hope he takes care of himself and that he is smart about this." [H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

The wrestling world was concerned when Flair announced his final run. Fortunately, he will be teaming up with Andrade El Idolo rather than wrestling a singles match. It will be interesting to see if Flair and Andrade secure victory in his final match.

