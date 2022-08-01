Ric Flair's Last Match Results: The Nature Boy bloodied in brutal win over Jeff Jarrett

Ric Flair teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to face Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett tonight in the main event of the night to conclude the WWE Hall of Famer's wrestling career.

The Ric Flair's Last Match event saw multiple stars from around the wrestling world. However, the night was all about one man and his final retirement match.

While Andrade and Jay Lethal carried the bulk of the match, Flair didn't shy away from taking bumps. He was bleeding openly before too long into the match, and there was a lot of involvement from those at ringside.

Jarrett sold Flair as a real threat, and The Nature Boy took the punishment to the Hall of Famer. He hit him with the signature Flair chops and even hit a back-kick low blow on Lethal. At one point, Jarrett was frustrated enough to walk off but came back before he was counted out.

Flair caught Lethal in the middle of a dive and tried a Figure Four, which was broken up by Jarrett. Meaghan Flair, Conrad Thompson's wife, and Karen Jarett got into a scuffle in the ringside area. Meanwhile, Double-J tried to add insult to injury by putting the Figure Four Leglock on Flair, but Andrade broke it up.

Andrade carried a large part of the match here, while Flair was visibly tired and bleeding freely. The ending came when Jarrett brought the guitar in the ring while Lethal held Flair from behind. Andrade moved Flair out of the way, and Double J accidentally nailed his own tag team partner with the guitar.

Conrad Thompson gave El Idolo his brass knuckles. Flair used it and knocked Jarrett out.

Flair locked in the Figure Four Leglock with Jarrett out cold and his shoulders on the mat, and the referee ran into the ring to for the count. The Nature Boy stood tall but was very much worse for the wear.

He was surrounded by Wendy Barlow, Meaghan, and Conrad after the match. The Undertaker, Mick Foley, and Bret Hart also congratulated him.

The Nature Boy signed off on the night in signature Flair fashion - he told Tony Schiavone that he was going downtown to party after his win.

Ric Flair's Last Match: Full Results from the night

There were several other matches on the card for the show other than the main event of the night.

Other results from the night are as follows:

Ren Narita defeated Yuya Uemura

Mance Warner won the Bunkhouse Battle Royal

The Motor City Machine Guns defeated The Wolves

Killer Kross defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Alan Angels, Konosuke Takeshita, and Nick Wayne to become the #1 contender for the Progress Championship

Brian Pillman Jr and Brock Anderson defeated Rick and Kerry Morton

Rey Fenix defeated Taurus, Bandido, and Laredo Kid

Josh Alexander and Jacob Fatu ended in a No Contest

The Briscoes defeated The Von Erichs

Jordynne Grace defeated Deonna Purazzo and Rachel Ellering to retain the IMPACT Knockouts Championship

The night saw Ric Flair finally draw a line under what has been a legendary wrestling career.

