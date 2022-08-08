Ric Flair brawls at wrestling event in Puerto Rico just a week after his last match

Just a week after he wrestled his last match, Ric Flair was back in action this weekend in Puerto Rico.

Flair teamed up with his son-in-law, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, to battle Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett at Ric's Last Match event on July 31st during Starrcast V. The event was a success, bringing in $448,502 from gate revenue at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Ric's last bout also garnered over 24,000 buys on streaming and pay-per-view as well.

There were 13 matches on the card and the event was promoted by popular podcast host Conrad Thompson. Flair and Andrade emerged victorious at the event and it appears to have inspired The Nature Boy to keep going.

Ric Flair made an appearance last night at World Wrestling Council's 49th Anniversary Show in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. He served as Andrade's manager as he battled former WWE star Carlito. Eddie Colon, formerly known as Primo in WWE, was in Carlito's corner for the bout.

Eddie tried to prevent Flair from interfering in the match but got a poke to the eye for his troubles. Carlos Colon, Eddie and Carlito's legendary father, then got involved and brawled with Ric Flair on the entrance ramp.

The two brawled backstage as the match continued.

Jay Lethal on facing Ric Flair in his final match

All Elite Wrestling/Ring of Honor star Jay Lethal joined Busted Open Radio after the match and discussed what it was like to team up with Jeff Jarrett against Ric and Andrade at the event.

"I think when I finally settle down and realize it, my brain is going to explode. I can't believe I got to team with, first of all, Jeff Jarrett. I mean, I can't tell you how many times my brother and I have said 'Don't piss me off'. I can't tell you how many times I've sung, 'With my Baby tonight'," said Jay Lethal. [H/T to WrestlingNews.co]

Jay stated that Flair was incredibly influential on him and complimented Andrade on being an amazing talent. he added that being a part of the match felt like a dream:

“I can't tell you how big of a wrestling fan I am. I was just in awe and in dreamland teaming with Jeff against my idol growing up. I mean, it's fair for me to say if there was no Ric Flair, I don't know if there would be a Jay Lethal. That's how influential he was on me, and I got to be in there with Andrade. I mean, what an amazing talent and I hope that in some way this helps to have some future matches in store for me and Andrade. There's no way to put this in full words. It was unreal. I was in a dream.” [H/T to WrestlingNews.co]

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy It Went Down Last Night In Puerto Rico! WOOOOO! It Went Down Last Night In Puerto Rico! WOOOOO! https://t.co/4nM1NpaEIE

Did you enjoy Ric Flair's Last Match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Vince Russo named the one thing that will make everyone stop watching WWE here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far