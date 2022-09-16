WWE Hall of Famer follows in Ric Flair's footsteps to make in-ring return

WWE Hall of Famer and former Intercontinental Champion Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will lace his wrestling boots once again and make an in-ring return later this year.

It was on SummerSlam weekend earlier this year that Jim Crockett Promotions ran the 'Ric Flair's Last Match' pay-per-view, which featured (supposedly) the last wrestling match of The Nature Boy's career. In the main event of the card, Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Ricky Steamboat, who is 69 years old, was initially rumored to be Flair's opponent. It has now been announced that the WWE legend will wrestle at a Big Time Wrestling event in the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, NC on November 27.

“Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we’re excited to bring a legend back to the ring. Interest will be high, and ticket sales will begin today,” said Big Time Wrestling co-owner Steve Perkins. [h/t Sports Illustrated]

The Dragon last wrestled 12 years ago when he teamed up with his son Richie Steamboat to take on The Dudebusters - Caylen Croft and AEW's Trent Berreta. His last singles match was with WWE, where he defeated Drew McIntyre at a house show in 2009.

Another WWE Hall of Famer announced his in-ring return earlier this year

Ric Flair coming out of retirement for "one final match" might have started a trend of older wrestlers putting on their wrestling boots and heading back to the squared circle.

WWE Hall of Famer The Honky Tonk Man (real name Roy Ferris) recently announced that he is preparing to make an in-ring return. Honky is best known as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the company's history. The historic reign spanned 64 weeks in 1987-88.

Ferris last wrestled in November 2019 in a battle royal at the WildKat Revolution Rumble event. He posted a tweet with the announcement in August, a few days after Flair's last match.

The 69-year old never announced his in-ring retirement, unlike the 16-time world champion, who has come out of retirement twice at this point.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell