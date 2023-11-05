Teddy Long says Ric Flair might be considering an in-ring return in AEW: "It's hard to convince him" (Exclusive)

AEW recently signed the 16-time World Champion Ric Fair to a multi-year contract, and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes that The Nature Boy may be gearing up to once again step in the squared circle.

Ric Flair recently appeared in All Elite Wrestling and was revealed by Tony Khan as the surprise for The Icon Sting, who will be competing in his retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024. Flair revealed that he will be present at the event, and many fans have speculated that the WWE Hall of Famer may turn out to be the final opponent of The Vigilante.

Speaking with Mac Davis and Bill Apter on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, former WWE SmackDown general manager Teddy Long explained how hard it is to convince The Nature Boy as he may be preparing for an in-ring return in AEW:

"Well, there's a lot of history there between those two. I don't think it's a bad idea, I just want to see now in which direction they're going to go with. I don't think it's bad if Sting ends his career with Ric. But, it's something that if it does go that way, then Ric needs to get himself ready, and get in the gym, if he's going to try to have one more match. You know Ric, it's hard to convince him, so we just have to wait and see what happens, and if it does happen that way, then I hope both men come out looking good, without any injuries, and enjoy the rest of their lives." [2:53 - 3:50]

Ric Flair reveals why he signed with AEW instead of returning to WWE

The 16-time World Champion Ric Flair recently spoke about signing with All Elite Wrestling instead of WWE.

Ric Flair has competed in numerous promotions across the world, and many believed that he had retired. However, that does not seem to be the case, as the 16-time World Champion recently signed a multi-year deal with AEW.

The Nature Boy recently revealed in an interview with ESPN that he approached WWE for a deal with his energy drink before signing with Tony Khan's promotion:

“Here we are today, marching on, making headway, going national with AEW. Out of courtesy, we ran it by WWE, and they have so much going on, it’s no fault of anybody. With the merger, and so much going on, they moved past it."

"It was no disrespect to us, they just weren’t doing anything at the time. I ran it by Tony Khan, Tony called me, I put Chad [business partner Chad Bronstein] on the phone, and here we are.” [H/T: Fightful]

