WWE Universe wants John Cena to break Ric Flair's record of 16 world championships after he officially signed with AEW

Following Ric Flair's shocking signing with AEW, WWE Universe has taken to Twitter to demand that top WWE Superstar John Cena be allowed to break the Nature Boy's record of 16 world title reigns.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, The Nature Boy made his All Elite debut as a surprise gift for Sting. The latter has announced that he will retire at AEW Revolution 2024.

Following this appearance last week, it was announced earlier today that Ric Flair has signed a two-year deal with All Elite Wrestling. As part of this new agreement, The Nature Boy's 'Wooooo!' Energy drink will become the official energy drink of AEW.

With Flair now on board with AEW, fans are speculating about the possibilities. One particular topic that sparked significant discussion on Twitter is Ric Flair's legendary 16 world championship record.

WWE Universe is now clamoring for Triple H to allow John Cena to break Flair's record of being a 16-time world champion. Many fans are stating that The Leader of Cenation is the one who deserves to break the record.

Check out the reactions below:

As for Cena's record, he is tied with Flair for the most world title reigns in WWE history. With The Nature Boy in AEW, it will be interesting to see whether Triple H considers the fans' demand.

WWE veteran Vince Russo had predicted Ric Flair would reunite with Sting in AEW

Following Ric Flair's debut last week on Dynamite as a gift for Sting, fans around the world are speculating about who The Icon's final opponent will be at next year's Revolution. They are considering various names. However, WWE veteran Vince Russo wants Flair to be included in Sting's final match next year.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran proposed an interesting scenario for Sting's final match. He suggested that Sting would team up with Ric Flair and take on the formidable duo of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

"You’ve got Tony Khan, and two of the greatest workers in the history of the business [Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal]. Yes, it’s happening. It’s gonna be the old surprise partner gimmick! It’s already booked! It’s already agreed upon!" Russo said.

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see whether Tony Khan has any plans for the Nature Boy in Sting's retirement match.

