Length of Ric Flair's AEW contract revealed, may surprise some fans - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair sent shockwaves through the wrestling world by signing a multi-year contract with AEW.

Following the official announcement, it was revealed that the new deal will make Ric Flair's Wooooo Energy brand the official energy drink of AEW. It was also reported that The Nature Boy's contract is similar to the deal that WWE legend Randy Savage signed with WCW in the 1990s, meaning that Wooooo Energy will cover a significant portion of his salary.

Flair's announcement came following his shocking debut on Dynamite last week as a gift for Sting. The Icon is set to wrap up his career, revealing that he will retire at Revolution 2024. While wrestling fans are abuzz with excitement to see Flair in Tony Khan's promotion, many are wondering how long The Nature Boy has signed with AEW.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Flair, along with his business partner Chad Bronstein, confirmed that his deal with AEW is for two years.

"We signed a two-year contract with AEW. We work with AEW for two years. Ric is also going to be part of AEW for the next two years as well, and however long he wants," he said. (H/T - Fightful)

However, the WWE Hall of Famer has since hinted that the appearance in AEW won't be a one-off.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is excited to share the ring with an AEW star

Following his official signing with All Elite Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has set his sights on AEW World Champion MJF.

In an interview with Variety, Flair said he was dying to go face-to-face with MJF in a promo segment.

“I can still talk better than anybody. They’ll find out if they turn me loose. I’m dying to go one on one with MJF, man. It would get a rating too. ‘Let’s talk, young man,'” Ric Flair said.

With Flair signed with Tony Khan's promotion for two years, it will be interesting to see what plans Khan has in store for the Nature Boy.

