Backstage details about Ric Flair's AEW signing - Reports

Ric Flair's unexpected debut in All Elite Wrestling was the biggest surprise coming out of the October 25 edition of AEW Dynamite. The veteran appeared during Sting's segment and said he wanted to be a part of The Icon's journey to hang up his boots.

It was later reported that Flair's deal with the Jacksonville-based company was multi-year, and the legend would appear alongside Sting in some of his retirement tour segments. More details have now come to light about Ric Flair's latest association with Tony Khan's promotion.

Per Fightful Select, All Elite Wrestling's multi-year deal with Ric Flair includes procuring the 74-year-old's Energy Drink named Wooooo! Energy. The report claimed that the energy drink portion of the deal would cover a significant part of Flair's salary in the Jacksonville-based company.

The report drew parallels with the deal Eric Bischoff signed with Randy Savage in the 1990s and noted that the Hall of Famer brought a lucrative deal with Slim Jim that ended up paying a large part of his salary in WCW.

As per the FS report, merchandising was also considered a major possibility by AEW while signing the deal with the 16-time world champion due to his stature in professional wrestling, with the biggest possibility of its usage being in video games, action figures, and general merchandise segments.

Ric Flair is "dying" to share the ring with AEW World Champion MJF

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is currently positioned as the biggest star in All Elite Wrestling. The 27-year-old recently surpassed Kenny Omega as the longest-reigning world champion in the company.

Throughout his tenure in AEW, fans and critics have come to appreciate MJF's in-ring and promo skills. The Salt of the Earth tends to deliver five-star segments whenever he enters the ring, be it a wrestling contest or a war of words.

Speaking in an interview with Variety after his debut in AEW, Ric Flair said he was dying to go face-to-face with the Devil in a promo segment.

“I can still talk better than anybody. They’ll find out if they turn me loose. I’m dying to go one on one with MJF, man. It would get a rating too. ‘Let’s talk, young man,'” Ric Flair said.

What are your thoughts about Ric Flair's debut in AEW and reunion with Sting? Tell us in the comments section below.

