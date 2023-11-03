"It would get a rating" - WWE legend Ric Flair is "dying" to share the ring with 27-year-old megastar

On the October 25, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Sting appeared for an in-ring promo with Toni Schiavone, during which the legendary announcer revealed Tony Khan's promised surprise for The Icon. Ric Flair made his AEW debut during the segment, to the astonishment of The Stinger.

The WCW legends shared a warm moment as The Nature Boy hugged Sting and Tony Schiavone. Flair talked about his history with Sting in WCW and expressed his desire to ride along on the retirement journey of his longtime friend.

During an interview with Variety, Ric Flair revealed his association with Tony Khan and heaped praise on the CEO of All Elite Wrestling. The WWE legend claimed that he was still one of the best talkers in the business and said he wanted to have a battle of words with Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

“I can still talk better than anybody. They’ll find out if they turn me loose. I’m dying to go one on one with MJF, man. It would get a rating too. ‘Let’s talk, young man,'” Ric Flair said.

The AEW World Champion is known for his excellent promo skills, along with his in-ring acumen. Flair, an all-time great, wanting to indulge in a promo battle with the Salt of the Earth is a testament to his popularity and skillset and indicates that the 27-year-old star is destined for greatness.

WWE Hall of Famer says AEW 'degraded' and 's**t' on Ric Flair's legacy by how they introduced him

Eric Bischoff, who has often criticized AEW, shared his take on the debut of the Nature Boy in the Jacksonville-based company. Speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer objected to the way Tony Khan's promotion introduced the legend and felt it diminished his legacy.

"I'm not sure that's the smartest way to introduce someone like Ric Flair, a legitimate legend. Ric has now transcended the wrestling audience and is a legitimate celebrity outside the world of wrestling, and to bring someone like that and with the legacy that Ric has and to just s**t on him and degrade him," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Ric Flair has not been featured in AEW since his debut, and it is still unclear what role the 74-year-old will play in All Elite Wrestling moving forward.

