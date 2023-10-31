AEW 'degraded' and 's**t' on Ric Flair's legacy by how they introduced him, says WWE Hall of Famer

A WWE Hall of Famer recently questioned Ric Flair's on-screen presentation during his AEW debut last week on Dynamite. The name in question is none other than Eric Bischoff.

The former WCW executive believed that AEW didn't introduce Ric Flair in the right way on Dynamite. The Nature Boy was revealed as Tony Khan's big surprise for Sting last Wednesday, and the 16-time World Champion will reportedly be on The Icon's side leading up to the latter's in-ring retirement next year.

On his Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff criticized AEW for seemingly tarnishing Flair's legacy on Dynamite.

"I'm not sure that's the smartest way to introduce someone like Ric Flair, a legitimate legend. Ric has now transcended the wrestling audience and is a legitimate celebrity outside the world of wrestling, and to bring someone like that and with the legacy that Ric has and to just s**t on him and degrade him." [H/T WrestlingInc]

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is optimistic about Ric Flair's AEW run

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently commented on the impact of Ric Flair's debut on AEW's product.

Ric Flair announced that he will be in Sting's corner for his final run before his retirement at Revolution 2024. Hence, fans are excited about what the legendary duo will have to offer.

On his Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff mentioned that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer could be a great addition to Dynamite in the coming weeks.

"I don't think anybody should suggest or interpret the fact that Ric didn't have a big impact because it was a surprise, and I think it was a well done [surprise]. I love surprises, and I think not promoting Ric was the right thing to do. We'll see next week. Now that Ric has been established, everyone knows that he's there. Next week, I think we're going to get an indication of [the] added value that Ric Flair brings to Dynamite." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff's opinion of Flair's AEW arrival? Let us know in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here