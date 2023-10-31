WWE Hall of Famer shares his thoughts on Ric Flair's surprising AEW debut

A former WWE and WCW veteran has opened up on Ric Flair making his AEW debut as the 'surprise gift' for Sting. The entity in question is Eric Bischoff.

Last week on Dynamite, Ric Flair made his AEW debut. The Nature Boy was revealed as Tony Khan's gift for Sting following his retirement announcement. Flair greeted his long-time friend and former rival, and the two shared a heartfelt moment in the ring. It was a pleasant surprise for fans.

Meanwhile, former WCW President and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who knows Flair and Sting very well, presents his opinion on Ric's AEW debut.

Speaking on his Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff stated the following:

"I don't think anybody should suggest or interpret the fact that Ric didn't have a big impact, because it was a surprise, and I think it was a well done [surprise]," Bischoff said. "I love surprises, and I think not promoting Ric was the right thing to do. We'll see next week, now that Ric has been established, everyone knows that he's there. Next week, I think we're going to get an indication of added value that Ric Flair brings to 'Dynamite.'" [H/T WrestlingINC]

WWE Hall of Famer is hopeful that Ric Flair will get an opportunity to shine in AEW

Eric Bischoff has known and worked with Ric Flair for a long time in their WCW days, and he is happy to see him in AEW as well.

The Hall of Famer also stated that he would be disappointed if Ric's time in Tony Khan's promotion didn't go anywhere.

"If it doesn't go anywhere and Ric doesn't get an opportunity to shine and have his moment at the end of the story, I'll be very disappointed for Ric," Bischoff said. "But again, it's how you use a guy like Ric Flair. How do you set up Sting's retirement?" [H/T WrestlingINC]

Expand Tweet

Well, it's been only a week since The Nature Boy made his first-ever AEW appearance, and only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for the 74-year-old WWE Hall of Famer.

What was your reaction upon seeing Flair in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here