"They just don’t need him" - Former RAW GM rules out CM Punk's possible WWE return

Former WWE star CM Punk has been the name on the lips of wrestling fans ever since he got fired from AEW in early September. Now, former WWE RAW GM Eric Bischoff has given his thoughts on whether or not The Second City Saint will be moving to WWE.

There have been constant rumors surrounding his future and how he could make his way back to WWE, a place he left under acrimonious circumstances in 2014. There were also reports that he was seen backstage at an IMPACT Wrestling event.

Eric Bischoff was speaking on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast when he went into detail about whether or not Punk will go back to WWE, and he also spoke about how it might not be anytime soon.

“I’m not 100% convinced (he won’t go to WWE) because it is all about business and WWE historically is able and willing to get beyond issues, personal or otherwise. Warrior comes to mind. A cat named Eric Bischoff comes to mind. There’s been a whole bunch of us where nobody would have ever imagined that certain people would get back or get into a WWE ring ever again only to be surprised. I’m not saying I’m 100% sure, but my gut tells me no, mostly because they just don’t need him. There’s no holes. Where’s the holes in the WWE roster right now? Where’s the holes in the product? We’re getting ready to step into the hottest time of the year.”

He then went on to say that the stance of WWE not wanting CM Punk may change because you can never predict the future.

“This is wrestling’s version of the Super Bowl coming up here over the next month or two leading up to it. I just don’t feel the need for it right now. Their live event business is off the charts. They’re selling out 10, 11, 12,000 seat arenas for SmackDown and for RAW. Merchandise is flying off the shelf so there’s just no holes in their game right now. It’s not going to be that way forever. You know, everything ebbs and flows. Maybe somewhere down the road I see it, but I certainly don’t see it coming up anytime soon,” Bischoff said. [H/T WrestlingNews]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former AEW World Champion.

CM Punk's next appearance announced

CM Punk has been keeping himself busy despite being away from the squared circle. He has not let his firing from AEW affect him, as he has been doing commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championship.

He is now announced for a new MMA show that will take place on November 19th. Former UFC champion Anthony Pettis took to Instagram to announce the show which is called APFC Milwaukee Fight Night.

CM Punk will be joined by former UFC stars Nate Diaz, Rampage Jackson, Frank Mir, and magician Criss Angel.

