Ric Flair explains why he debuted in AEW instead of returning to WWE

AEW Dynamite recently featured the surprising debut of Ric Flair. However, shortly after, many wondered why The Nature Boy didn't return to WWE, which the legend recently answered.

Flair's lengthy career has seen him compete in numerous promotions over the years, but many believed that he was retired this time. However, it seems like the legend has no plans to walk away from the spotlight anytime soon.

Ric Flair recently did an interview with ESPN, where he revealed that he initially approached WWE for a deal with his energy drink after recently partnering with Tony Khan instead.

“Here we are today, marching on, making headway, going national with AEW. Out of courtesy, we ran it by WWE, and they have so much going on, it’s no fault of anybody. With the merger and so much going on, they moved past it."

"It was no disrespect to us, they just weren’t doing anything at the time. I ran it by Tony Khan, Tony called me, I put Chad [business partner Chad Bronstein] on the phone, and here we are.” [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen how involved Flair will be within All Elite Wrestling, but fans online have not been very happy with his inclusion. Since The Nature Boy has signed to a multi-year deal, he'll likely be heavily featured.

Ric Flair's reaction to his AEW signing was just what fans of The Nature Boy would expect

While his wrestling ability can be critiqued on different levels, Flair's charisma has always been his main draw. Despite having iconic matches across his career, his promo segments have been the most memorable.

In light of his multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling, Flair took to social media to show off his signature strut and excitement for being signed to the promotion.

"Happy Flair Friday! I’ll Be Dancing To @AEW Shows With All Of That Powerful @woooooenergy! WOOOOO!"

It remains to be seen how profitable The Nature Boy will be for All Elite Wrestling in the long run. Despite fan outcry on social media, it seems like Ric Flair is All Elite and won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

