[Watch] Ric Flair goes crazy after signing with AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently reacted after signing a multi-year deal with AEW.

The Nature Boy appeared on last week's edition of Dynamite as Tony Khan's special gift for Sting ahead of his retirement. The two legends shared some heartfelt moments in the ring before being interrupted by Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

While he didn't make an appearance on this week's Wednesday night show, the news of his signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion has divided fans. Seemingly unbothered by the noise on social media, Ric Flair took to Twitter and shared a video of him doing his trademark dance moves.

The WWE legend added that he would be dancing on All Elite Wrestling shows with the same energy and even promoted his Wooooo! Energy brand. You can check out his post below:

"Happy Flair Friday! I’ll Be Dancing To @AEW Shows With All Of That Powerful @woooooenergy! WOOOOO!" tweeted Ric Flair.

Ric Flair wants to face one major star in AEW

While speaking during his interview with Variety, the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that he is still better on the microphone than anyone in the pro wrestling business.

Flair then urged AEW management to let him "loose" before adding that he is "dying" to face MJF in a singles match. The Nature Boy thinks the encounter would get a big rating as well.

“I can still talk better than anybody. They’ll find out if they turn me loose. I’m dying to go one on one with MJF, man. It would get a rating too. ‘Let’s talk, young man,'” Ric Flair said.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan ever pits MJF up against Ric Flair for a promo battle or even a match in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

