Ric Flair inks a massive multi-year deal with AEW 

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has officially signed a multi-year contract with AEW, as per a recent press release by the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Nature Boy first showed up on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, where he came out and reunited with his former rival and good friend Sting. Though many believed it was a one-off appearance, it has now been revealed that the WWE legend has inked a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling.

The company recently shared a press release in which it was also revealed that Flair's Wooooo! Energy would become the official drink of AEW. Tony Khan also shared his thoughts about Ric Flair's signing in the press release, saying it was an honor to have a revered name like him under his promotion's umbrella.

The Nature Boy, too, expressed his excitement to join hands with Tony Khan's promotion. Check out the press release below:

Flair is expected to be at ringside during Sting's retirement match, which is scheduled to go down at Revolution 2024. As for The Nature Boy, it remains to be seen if he steps inside the squared circle in the company or not.

Are you excited to see Ric Flair become a regular in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

