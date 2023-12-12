Pat McAfee congratulates Brock Lesnar and his family: "Congratulations Lesnars"

Brock Lesnar recently received a congratulatory message from his close friend Pat McAfee.

Lesnar's daughter Mya made news lately after she shattered the shot put record at Colorado State. For those unaware, Mya is Lesnar's daughter from his ex-fiancee and was born in 2002.

Shortly after the big news came out, Brock Lesnar's friend Pat McAfee mentioned the same on his podcast, The Pat McAfee Show. He congratulated Lesnar and his family in a heartfelt message. Check it out below:

"The fact that we know her father and we know what is in her DNA. Yeah we know that Mya's gonna go do this. She's a junior in Colorado State. I think she has transferred her full... sources have told me, her full training regimen and everything is like full... we're full-time! We're all the way in this! Fully committed to becoming the best that she could possibly be. She's a junior, just broke the Colorado State record. From this program to the Lesnar family in MA, congratulations! Congratulations Lesnars." [1:52 - 2:26]

Also read: WWE legend says he was surprised with Brock Lesnar wanting Sable in his life

Pat McAfee also shared an update on Brock Lesnar's daughter

Lesnar made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last year. The two stars have been good friends for a while now. McAfee shared a big update on Mya Lesnar's future. Check out his comments below:

“Sources have told me that Mya Lesnar is now 224 lbs of all muscle, ready to throw a rock for the United States of America when her time comes, and beat the hell out of everybody else.”

Expand Tweet

Mya Lesnar has caught the attention of wrestling fans following her big achievement. Only time will tell if she shows interest in pro-wrestling like her father did and makes her way to WWE somewhere down the line.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its heartfelt congratulations to Mya and the Lesnar family!

Please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use McAfee's quotes!

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.