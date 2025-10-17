"Changing the game"- Noah Lyles gets real as IShowSpeed receives Olympic gold medal from Suni Lee after surprising gymnastics attempt 

Noah Lyles got real about IShowSpeed's gymnastics attempt in front of Olympic champion Suni Lee. The gymnast recently attempted some acrobatic moves in his YouTube segment 'Speed Goes Pro'.

IShowSpeed performed a simple floor routine, with some crazy back flips. Despite his hilarious antics, which left Suni Lee laughing, the YouTube creator was given a unique present : her Olympic gold medal!

Noah Lyles reacted to the entire chain of events by posting an update on his Instagram story. He wrote in the caption,

"Changing the game through uniforms"

Screengrab of Noah Lyles' Instagram story

Interestingly, Noah Lyles had even offered IShowSpeed some tips for the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics. In his conversation with another YouTube creator, MrBeast, on his podcast, Lyles remarked,

"What if I train this man to be the Olympic Champion? I mean that will be very wild. It is a very wild statement. Let me take you under my wing. I will teach you all the little tips and tricks and you do your thing as a streamer and as a promoter. Bro we could run this world. Then I hit the ultimate betrayal and say now you know, I have to beat you now."

For the uninitiated, Noah Lyles had competed against IShowSpeed in a friendly 50m dash organized by MrBeast. While Lyles won the race hands down, IShowSpeed claimed to have nearly defeated him in the 50m race.

When Noah Lyles revealed what it would take for him to become the greatest American sprinter of all time

Noah Lyles at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 [Image Source: Getty]

Noah Lyles previously got candid about what it would take for him to become the greatest American sprinter of all time. In his appearance on the Speakeasy podcast, the Olympic champion sprinter mentioned,

"Not yet. I believe I still need one more gold medal. In the 100, before I wanna say that I'll be the greatest and I'll tell you when LA comes and I finally do get those three gold medals, then I'll say for sure that I am the greatest American sprinter," he said. (8:45 onwards)

Lyles explained his point further as he said,

"If it's in the Olympics, it's a definite; if it's in the world championships, I still might have to fight a few people, but it would be a very hard argument for them."

Noah Lyles ended the 2025 season on a golden high with three medals at the World Championships in Tokyo. Although he couldn't complete the golden triple, he won a bronze medal in the men's 200m and two gold medals in the men's 100m and the men's 4x100m relay team, respectively.

