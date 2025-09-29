"Then I'll say I'm the greatest American sprinter"- Noah Lyles reveals what it would take for him to achieve the title

Noah Lyles opened up about what it would take for him to become the greatest American sprinter of all time. The Olympic gold medalist recently concluded his campaign at the World Athletics Championships with three medals, which included two gold medals and one bronze medal.

The American athlete's campaign in Tokyo extended his dominance in the 200m, taking his overall gold medal wins in the event to four. Moreover, Noah Lyles' performance in the semi-finals of the 200m, where he clocked a world-leading time of 19.51s, received great praise from fans and track enthusiasts on social media.

His recent performances in global events left fans discussing the greatest sprinter of this generation of athletes. Noah Lyles expressed his thoughts on being the greatest American sprinter of all time in an appearance at Speakeasy with Emmanuel Acho.

Noah Lyles reflected on his achievements so far and said that he needed one more Olympic gold medal or a few more medals in the World Championships to call himself the greatest American sprinter. However, he was confident about achieving the feat at the upcoming LA Olympics.

"Not yet. I believe I still need one more gold medal. In the 100, before I wanna say that I'll be the greatest and I'll tell you when LA comes and I finally do get those three gold medals, then I'll say for sure that I am the greatest American sprinter," he said.

Furthermore, specifying what would make him the greatest American sprinter, he said:

"If it's in the Olympics, it's a definite; if it's in the world championships, I still might have to fight a few people, but it would be a very hard argument for them."

Moreover, Noah Lyles said that, according to him, Carl Lewis is currently the greatest American sprinter, as he has won a multitude of medals on the global stage throughout his illustrious career.

Noah Lyles pens a heartwarming message after winning his 4th 200m world championship medal

Lyles competes at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles penned a heartfelt message after winning the 200m world title for the fourth time in an Instagram post. He expressed his gratitude towards the event and shared how it has transformed him into a better athlete as well as allowed him to compete globally.

The Olympic gold medalist reflected on his journey and struggles as he celebrated his unbeaten streak in the event at the World championships since 2019.

"4x 200m World Champion. The 200m has carried me around the world and shaped me in ways I never imagined. Each gold is more than a medal, it’s proof of the work, the struggle, and the love I have for this sport. Thank you for being part of the journey," he wrote.

Lyles hopes that his journey inspires the upcoming generation of athletes as he continues his pursuits for greatness.

