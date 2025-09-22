"Each gold is more than a medal" - Noah Lyles pens emotional message after successfully defending his title at the World Athletics Championships

Noah Lyles made his feelings clear about winning his fourth World Championship gold medal in the 200m event at the 2025 edition in Tokyo, Japan. Lyles competed in the World Championships after navigating a challenging season.The multiple-time Olympic and World Championship medalist shared his joy and shed light o the impact of 200m victories in his journey. He added that the four wins in the half-lap event allowed him to travel around the world and showed his passion and love for the sport. &quot;4x 200m World Champion. The 200m has carried me around the world and shaped me in ways I never imagined. Each gold is more than a medal, it’s proof of the work, the struggle, and the love I have for this sport. Thank you for being part of the journey.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram Post He clocked a striking time of 19.52 seconds to bag the 200m title. His fellow sprinter Kenny Bednarek and Jamaica's Bryan Levell, who posted 19.58 and 19.64 seconds, respectively, followed Lyles. This marked Lyles' fourth consecutive title in the event, after having earlier won in 2019, 2022, 2023, and 2025.With his fourth consecutive victory in the event, Lyles tied with Usain Bolt, with the former Jamaican sprinter having won the event four times in 2009, 2011, 2013, and 2015&quot;The only man to win five 200 metres titles&quot; - Noah Lyles discloses his next goal after tying with Usain Bolt's record Noah Lyles at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. (Photo by Getty Images)Noah Lyles opened up about his next goal of extending the record to five consecutive world titles after winning his fourth gold medal in the 200m at the World Championships. He reflected on the Toyo Games, where he had to settle for a bronze medal in the event. Lyles also said that while his face is displayed all over in Tokyo, he is grateful and intends to treasure the memory for life. Revealing his goal of becoming the only man to win five 200 metres titles, Lyles said:&quot;I can't wait for 2027 to become the only man to win five 200 metres titles. I don't have good memories from Tokyo in 2021 (He won bronze in 200m). At that time, I was depressed, but this time I am energised. I love what I do and I am happy. (via worldathletics.org) Noah Lyles' time of 19.31 seconds, which he posted in Eugene in 2022, is the third-fastest of all time.