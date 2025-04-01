Christian Coleman dons Tennessee State jersey as his training mates celebrate 'March Madness' in fashion

Christian Coleman shared a look at his latest training session on social media. The video featured various athletes such as Brendon Stewart, Courtney Lindsey, Brandon Hicklin, and Aaron Kingsley Brown donning March Madness outfits.

Ad

The NCAA holds a basketball tournament every March. During the event, 68 college teams compete in a knockout format to win the national championship. The term 'March Madness' was first used for high school basketball before the NCAA started using it in the 1980s.

Coleman shared the video on his Instagram handle on Monday, March 31. The American sprinter tagged various athletes in the video and captioned it:

"March Madness. @star_athletics block session college edition"

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of Christian Coleman's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @_coleman2

The training session was part of Star Athletics, which is a training group for sprinters.

Ad

Meanwhile, in the ongoing NCAA March Madness 2025 men's basketball tournament, the four teams left in the competition are Auburn, Florida, Duke, and Houston.

These teams will play in the national semifinals on April 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with the championship game being held on April 7.

For the women's tournament, the final four teams are UConn, UCLA, South Carolina, and Texas, with the Final Four match taking place on April 4.

Ad

When Christian Coleman reflected on his comeback: "I feel like my ceiling is so much higher"

Christian Coleman at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow - Day One - Source: Getty

At the 2024 World Indoor Championships in Glasgow held in March, Christian Coleman delivered a powerful performance and won the men’s 60m race. In the event, Coleman crossed the finish line in 6.41 seconds, securing the gold. His American rival, Noah Lyles, finished second with a time of 6.44 seconds, while Ackeem Blake rounded off the top three, claiming the bronze with 6.46 seconds.

Ad

Reflecting on his journey, Coleman shared how overcoming past difficulties, such as an 18-month ban for missing drug tests, which caused him to miss the 2021 Olympics, made him stronger.

Talking about how the difficult experience changed his perspective, Coleman said (as quoted by The Guardian):

“Even a few weeks ago, I was having a few hiccups in my training, but I feel like I am made for these types of moments.I think I am the greatest 60m runner ever, 100%. But the exciting part is that I feel like my ceiling is so much higher.”

Christian Coleman further went on to talk about the hard work and practice he put in, which later translated into results on the track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback