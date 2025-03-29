Christian Coleman drops 5-word reaction to support from Christopher Eubanks for his World Indoor Championship win

Christian Coleman recently received praise from American tennis player and fellow Atlantan Christopher Eubanks after a video of him surfaced that included his accomplishments on the track as well as the things he does off it. These include sponsoring his invitational for a high school and interacting with people in his commmunity.

Ad

Coleman clinched a gold medal in the 60m event at the 2024 World Indoor Championships held in Glasgow by clocking 6:41 seconds and defeating Noah Lyles and Ackeem Blake. Eubanks shared a video that featured Coleman's 2024 Indoor Championships victory and his Invitational. The 2025 edition of the Christian Coleman Invitational featured around 40 teams with approximately 1000 athletes.

The video featured a voice that praised the 60m world record holder for sponsoring the Invitational and West Lake High School, which Eubanks attended. It also highlighted Coleman's efforts in not only supporting the league but being present at the event and interacting with the athletes while posing for pictures and signing autographs.

Ad

Trending

"It features a native of Atlanta, an Olympian, a world champion, a world-record holder, coming to give back to his community but the Christian Coleman Invitational I think what makes it unique is the fact that, you know Christian Coleman sponsors it for West Lake High School. But for more important or just as important he's here, he signs autographs, takes pictures, and interacts with the kids."

Ad

Ad

Eubanks shared the video on his Instagram story and penned his praise, writing:

"ATL Legend."

Coleman reacted to Eubanks' heartfelt note and expressed his love for the tennis player.

"Love my boy! Real recognize."

Screenshot of Coleman's Instagram story.

Christian Coleman's girlfriend Sha'Carri Richardson makes an appearance at the 2025 Invitational to show support

Sha'Caari Richardson made an appearance at the 2025 Christian Coleman Invitational. (Images by Getty)

Christian Coleman's girlfriend and Olympic medalist Sha'Carri Richardson also made an appearance at the 2025 edition of his invitational. She was seen sporting a light brown top and dark brown pants, which she paired with vibrant green shoes. The couple was seen signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans together at the Westlake High School track in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Ad

Ad

Coleman and Richardson made their first appearance together at the USATF Night of Legends where the former athlete shared a picture of their being intertwined, that featured the Olympic medalist's unique nails.

Following their first appearance, the couple has been making waves with multiple appearances, including the Super Bowl 2025. Richardson also surprised the 60m Indoor Champion with an adventurous surprise on his birthday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback