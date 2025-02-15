Christian Coleman makes his feelings known for Sha'Carri Richardson as the Olympic gold medalist receives special shoutout on Valentine's Day

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman attended a Katt Williams show on Valentine's Day. Coleman reacted on social media after Richardson was given a shoutout by Williams.

Coleman recorded a video capturing Katt Williams's shoutout to Richardson from the stage while the two athletes were enjoying the show from their front-row seats. As Coleman recorded the video, he briefly panned the camera toward Richardson, who was seated beside him, highlighting their presence together at the event.

Williams said:

"Sha'Carri, let me tell some you something, god dammit! You make us so moth******* proud. You make us so moth******* proud."

The 28-year-old shared the video on his Instagram story on February 14, adding a caption hinting at his relationship with Richardson:

"My Valentine done took over the Katt Williams show. @itsshacarri."

Sha'Carri Richardson has competed in the World Championships, with her most recent appearance in the 2023 games. She won two gold medals in the women's 100m and the 4x100m relay, along with a bronze medal in the women's 200m event. In addition to her World Championships victories, she made her debut at the 2024 Olympic Games and won one gold and one silver in the 4x100m relay and 100m events, respectively.

Christian Coleman, on the other hand, competed in the 2016 Rio Games and 2024 Paris Olympics. However, in both of the events, he did not secure any medals, placing seventh and eighth, respectively. In the 2023 World Championships, he won a gold medal in the men's 4x100m relay and finished fifth in the men's 100m race. Throughout his career, Coleman has won a total of eight World Championship medals — four gold and four silver.

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman make a joint appearance at the 2025 Super Bowl LIX

At the Super Bowl LIX held at the Superdome in New Orleans, Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman made a joint appearance in the stands during Jalen Hurts' performance. Coleman shared the video of Kendrick Lamar's performance on Instagram on February 11.

The event attracted several high-profile athletes and Olympians, many of whom were involved in brand promotions. Among them, Coleman and Richardson were spotted in the stands. The video he shared featured a cheering crowd and several pre and post-game photos.

Coleman also wrote a caption referring to his hometown team, the Atlanta Falcons, and expressed hope for their success next season. He wrote:

"Superbowl weekend in the bayou🤝🏾. Cmon @atlantafalcons, tighten up!! Next year we here!,"

At the Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles secured their second championship title with a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles' defense dominated, sacking Patrick Mahomes six times and forcing multiple turnovers. A key moment came when cornerback Cooper DeJean intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. Despite a late push from the Chiefs, the Eagles maintained control and confirmed their victory.

