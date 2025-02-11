"Nothing you can't do as long as you believe"- Christian Coleman reflects on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' performance at Super Bowl

Christian Coleman celebrated a memorable moment from Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9, as Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stood covered in confetti after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs. Coleman took to social media to share a heartfelt message, reflecting on Hurt's performance.

In Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to secure their second championship title. Hurts delivered an outstanding performance, earning him the Super Bowl MVP Award. He completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception. Hurts also showcased his rushing abilities, leading the team with 72 yards and scoring an additional touchdown.

Following the game day, Jalen Hurt's celebratory moment was initially shared by ESPN on their Instagram handle, accompanied by a caption:

"This photo is TOUGH 🥶"

Christian Coleman reshared ESPN's post to his Instagram story and wrote an inspiring message that read:

"Perfect example of it's nothing you can't do as long as YOU believe in YOU!"

Screenshot of Christian Coleman's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @_coleman2

Christian Coleman's career highlights include participating in multiple elite-level competitions, including the Olympics and World Championships. He raced in the 4x100m relay at the 2016 Rio and 2024 Paris Games and finished seventh and eighth respectively. His biggest achievements have come at the World Championships, where he earned eight medals, four gold and four silver. In the 2023 World Championship, the sprinter secured gold in the men's 4x100m relay and placed fifth in the 100m.

Christian Coleman attends the opening game of the 2025 Super Bowl LIX

Christian Coleman at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 3 -

In Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles secured their second championship title by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at the Superdome in New Orleans. The Eagles' defense played a pivotal role, applying pressure on Chief's quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They recorded six sacks and forced multiple turnovers, including a significant interception return for a touchdown by cornerback Cooper DeJean.

Despite a late surge by the Chiefs, the Eagles maintained control throughout the game, preventing the opposing team from achieving victory. The crowd saw many athletes and Olympians with their brand-promoting campaigns during the game. Christian Coleman was seen in the stands with Sha'Carri Richardson. Coleman shared the game moments on his Instagram handle. He shared a video of people cheering during the game, alongside some photos before and after the game.

"Superbowl weekend in the bayou🤝🏾. Cmon @atlantafalcons tighten up!! Next year we here!" he captioned it.

Fans are speculating about Richardson and Coleman's relationship as the two have appeared together in multiple social media videos.

