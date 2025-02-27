Christian Coleman rocks Pegasus wave as he steals the spotlight in latest Nike photoshoot

Christian Coleman recently shared a glimpse of a photoshoot with Nike, donning the Pegasus Wave. The athlete is currently gearing up for the upcoming events at the 2025 track season.

Coleman is currently in his off-season and usually shares updates about his shenanigans on social media. Most recently, he shared a glimpse of his photoshoot with Nike, where he showcased the latest Pegasus Wave shoes.

In a few photos, he donned a maroon-colored tracksuit paired with black Pegasus waves, and in a few, he wore a blue oversized t-shirt, and dark blue trousers, and finished the look with grey and green-colored Pegasus waves. Striking poses in his sportswear outfits and magnificent shoes, he added the caption:

"Rolling into spring time in the new Pegasus Wave🙌🏾🏄🏾‍♂️"

The American is yet to begin his 2025 season and is training for the current season. He usually shares updates about the same at the Star Athletics Track Club. In the 2024 season, he participated in the Paris Games and ended his season after competing at the Brussels Diamond League.

Christian Coleman first competed in the 100m dash, where he earned a fourth-place finish in the Olympic trials, falling short of securing a spot in the team. Despite this heartbreak, he had a chance of winning a medal in the 4x100m dash; however, he was disqualified due to a botch in baton exchange.

Christian Coleman opened up about his plans for the 2025 track season

Following his Paris Olympics campaign, Christian Coleman participated in the 100m dash at the Brussels Diamond League, winning a silver medal. In the post-race interview at the event, Coleman spoke to Citius Mag about his goals for the 2025 track season. Stating that he has experienced the highest and the lowest in this sport, so he will just be focused on achieving the feats he is capable of. (As quoted by Pulse Sports):

"I would say to be determined, we talked about it a little bit but we’ll see how things go in the next few months… I think the big plan for me, or the big goal for me is just… I feel like I have been in the highest highs of the sport and the lowest lows and for me, putting it all out together and reaching my goals that I know I’m capable of achieving," said Christian Coleman.

Revealing that he has no specific goals for the 2025 season and just wants to be at his best, he added:

“I want to maximize my full talent and ability while I still have it right now, so, I don’t know, no specific goals looking into next season just yet but I just want to be at my best. I know I haven’t been performing the way I’m capable of, so just putting it all out together is the main thing for next season."

Christian Coleman has been recently spending time with American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, and the two were spotted together at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends for the first time. Following this, they attended the Super Bowl together, stirring up speculations of the two dating.

