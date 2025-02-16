Christian Coleman shares adorable picture with Sha'Carri Richardson as they share glimpse of dinner night

Christian Coleman and Sha'Carri Richardson are still making waves on social media with their appearances. The duo also attended the Super Bowl held on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ad

The two athletes made their first appearance together at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends held on Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Orlando, after being linked romantically. After competing at the 2024 Paris Games, the sprinters began sharing glimpses into their lives, including a farm trip, and their training sessions under coach Dennis Mitchell at the Star Athletics Track Club in Florida.

Recently, they were seen attending the Super Bowl night after which they embraced the love-filled day on February 14. The duo was seen delighting in the cozy vibe as Coleman shared a few pictures of their date night. For the special night, Coleman was seen donning an all-black outfit

Ad

Trending

He opted for Palm Angels' black trousers and black coat with a white shirt and black tie. He elevated the look with a black cap, featuring the initial "A" and a symbol of Angel. He completed the look with black glasses and diamond studs. The two American sprinters posed for the photo, where Richardson was seen sitting on Coleman's lap.

She opted for a long red dress with a slit, featuring multiple cut-outs, flaunting her tattoos. Coleman shared the pictures on his social media with a black heart in the caption. Richardson graced the comment section and wrote:

Ad

"😍😍😍😍OOOUUUU."

Ad

Christian Coleman shares glimpses of Super Bowl appearance featuring Sha'Carri Richardson

Christian Coleman of Team United States at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)

Christian Coleman and Sha'Carri Richardson added splendor to the Super Bowl after making a hand-in-hand appearance at the Super Bowl. Coleman took to social media to share a few glimpses, which included a mirror selfie with the Paris Olympic medalist.

Ad

Richardson donned a unique two-piece suit, which she paired with big, sleek hoops, black boots, and her signature unique nails. Richardson also carried a silver bag and a heart-pendant necklace. Coleman opted for a white shirt with olive trousers, which he paired with a black cap, glasses, and white sneakers. Coleman shared the pictures with the caption:

"Superbowl weekend in the bayou🤝🏾. Cmon @atlantafalcons. tighten up!! Next year we here!"

Ad

Christian Coleman and Richardson were also seen delighting in scrumptious food and beverages, which was seen in the carousel along with Richardson's unique nail statement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback