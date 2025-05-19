"Close takedown at the end"- Kyle Dake makes feelings known about defeating Carter Starocci amid controversy after the review

Kyle Dake expressed his thoughts about defeating Carter Starocci in the finals of the World Team Trials. The American wrestlers spoke about the last few seconds of the match and the close takedown, which led to a controversy on social media after the match was over.
The two wrestlers competed against each other in a thrilling final in the men's 86kg division for a spot in the US National Team. Kyle Dake emerged victorious with a score of 3-3. However, the final few seconds of the match led to a lot of controversy.
Starocci had initiated a takedown; however, after a review, the former Penn State Athlete was not given the point, thereby ending his dreams to be a part of the US National Team through this tournament. Fans vented their frustration on social media, however, the referee's decision was deemed correct according to the official rules prescribed by United World Wrestling.
Kyle Dake spoke about his win in a post-match interview and shared that a little bit of strategy in the end is what made the difference. Moreover, he shared that the takedown in the end was very close however, he had the chest wrap the whole time, which prevented him from breaking the 90 and thereby helped him to win the title in the 86 kg division.
"You know, 6 seconds left. Keep your hands down, probably for me. You know, a little bit of strategy at the end there, thinking you know, one point step out, they haven't been calling cautioning very much. They made a point to call it this time. So, hopefully, they continue to do that and just call it normal. But, you know, hats off to him, close takedown at the end. Luckily, I got the chest wrap the whole time and yeah just, really thankful, you know," he said.
Kyle Dake on competing against Carter Starocci
Kyle Dake spoke about competing against Carter Starocci in a post-match interview at the World Wrestling Trials. The American wrestler lauded Starocci's competitive spirit and shared that he had an incredible time training alongside him.
Moreover, Dake shared how Starocci is very disciplined and follows a mindset of working hard every day.
“I mean Carter's just a beast you know. He's really hard in every position, keeps really good position, hard to get to. When you're in a room like what we have at the wrestling club at Penn State, you're going to have the two best guys in the world. I know how good Carter is and just to train side by side with him, it's just like ‘all right I got to get in there’ you know. He's the kind of kid that says ‘all day work’ and it's true, he's in there all the time," he said.
Dake will compete against Zahid Valencia in the final X in June 2025.