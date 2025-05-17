Carter Starocci vs Kyle Dake World Trials final ends in controversy: Here's what happened

Carter Starocci clashed with the four-time national champion Kyle Dake in the most anticipated match of the U.S World Team Trials. The former Penn State wrestler fell short in the 86kg final as the event had a dramatic conclusion.

With nine national titles between them and an impressive and illustrious collegiate wrestling career, the final between Starocci and Dake was what everyone expected it to be: competitive from bell to bell. The five-time NCAA champion recently finished his senior year with Penn State wrestling, posting an impressive 17-2 overall.

Starocci faced the four-time national champion Kyle Dake in the 86kg final at the World Team Trials, with the latter taking the lead 3-1 over Starocci. As the clock ticked to the last ten seconds of the final round, the momentum shifted.

Starocci thought he had secured a takedown as time expired. But after a review, the call was overturned, as @WrestlingSNL shared on X.

Starocci started to claim the win, having tied things up 3-3 right at the end. The takedown would have crowned Starocci the winner, but the review went in Dake's favor. The most anticipated contest of the tournament came to an end with Dake emerging as the winner.

Carter Starocci shared reflections on his time with the Penn State Wrestling

Carter Starocci's collegiate wrestling career with Penn State came to its conclusion recently. The wrestler had a significant impact on the Penn State wrestling program, creating a rich and illustrious legacy. Ending his career with a fifth national title, Starocci wrote history. The wrestler shared a note on the achievement, writing on Instagram on March 22:

"They can’t stop you. You’d be so proud of where you are. You’ve always wanted to be an athlete on the biggest of stages and playing in the biggest moments. You always worked hard, you always believed. Tonight we show unshaken commitment and focus. Tonight we show what it is to dream. Tonight we arrive home, tonight we come alive. Thank You God. You win these matches before they start. It’s all in the eyes. They never lie. I AM willing to go through it all to get what I want. I’ve been here before and I’m going to do it again."

Kyle Dake, meanwhile, won four national titles for Cornell University and now trains alongside Carter Starocci at the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club. With his recent win over Starocci, Dake will compete at Final X on June 14.

