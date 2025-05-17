Before World Team Trials clash, Carter Starocci makes his feelings known on Kyle Dake's legacy

American wrestler Carter Starocci shared his thoughts ahead of his match against Kyle Dake in the 86 kg finals at the 2025 U.S World Team Trials. Starocci managed to defeat Chance Marsteller in the semifinals by a decision of 4-2, while Dake managed to beat Parker Keckeisen by technical fall to advance to the finals.

Starocci and Dake are now set to face off for a Final X spot, in what promises to be a very exciting matchup.

Starocci made history by becoming the first wrestler to ever win five NCAA Division 1 Championships. He represented Penn State University during his collegiate career, where he became one of the best college wrestlers in the nation. The 24-year-old made his breakthrough at Cathedral Prep in Erie, where he was a four-year captain and letterman. He managed to win a state title as a senior with a 46-0 record.

Carter Starocci will be facing Kyle Dake at the finals of the 86 kg category at the World Team Trials, which will be quite an exciting match-up that's tough to call. Dake is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the nation, and was the first wrestler to win NCAA titles in four different weight classes. He also went to the Paris Olympics in 2024, where he won a bronze medal.

In an interview with USA Wrestling, Starocci revealed his thoughts ahead of the match against Dake and also mentioned that Dake was one of his idols growing up. He said:

"He’s the guy that’s paved the way, I mean, four-time NCAA Champ, multiple-time World Champ, so I mean he’s the guy that I watched growing up in high school, things like that. I’d always watch his matches and so these are the moments you kinda dream for. I don’t wanna say idols, but one of those guys that you look up to and watch. If they’re your opponent, that means you’re doing a good job, your career comes and goes real fast, just make sure that you go out there and get what you want.”

Starocci would go on to say that the match was like any other match, and hopes that 'the best man wins'.

Carter Starocci ended his college career having not lost a match since 2021

Carter Starocci at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Former Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci boasts an impressive record at collegiate level, having not lost a match since the 2021 Big Ten tournament finals. He ended his career in the best way possible by winning his fifth NCAA Division 1 Title, a feat which no other wrestler has accomplished.

Starocci posted a 104-4 record through his Penn State career, with two of his losses being injury defaults.

As the U.S World Team Trials come to a close, Starocci will look to continue the impressive start he has had to his career by representing the U.S on the world stage.

