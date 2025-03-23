"Those records chase me" - Carter Starocci makes his feelings known after winning fifth straight National title at NCAA Wrestling Championships

Carter Starocci made his feelings known after winning his fifth straight NCAA title at the 2024 NCAA Division I Championships on March 22, 2025. The Penn State senior outshone No. 2 Parker Keckeisen to make history for his college program in his fifth and final year.

Starocci had a dominant start to the 2024 NCAA Championships campaign. He recorded his 100th win against Lehigh Wrestling's Cader Rodgers, 18-2, and followed it up by defeating Jaxon Smith of Maryland to secure a spot in the semi-finals. In the semi-final matchup, the Penn State wrestler squared off against Dustin Plott and advanced to the finals for the fifth straight time in his collegiate career.

The 24-year-old faced Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen and emerged victorious after recording a 4-3. He became the first five-time National champion in NCAA history since he had an extra year of eligibility for the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the triumph, Carter Starocci said that chasing records and making history wasn't his plan since the records came for him.

"Winning a fifth straight national championship is not something I think about because I don't look to chase records or chase history. I feel like those records kinda chase me."

Carter Starocci reacts after winning his fifth straight title; Instagram - @carterstarocci

He further shared that training with more seasoned athletes made winning easy on game day.

"You're almost wrestling a lot better opponents in the practice room that you actually do on gameday.. Honestly, when I go to competition, I almost feel like that's the easy part."

The Pennsylvania-born also bagged three Big Ten Conference titles in his storied career.

Carter Starocci revealed a valuable piece of advice from his wrestling coach Cael Sanderson

Starocci after the win at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - (Source: Getty)

Carter Starocci trains under Cael Sanderson, the former freestyle and folkstyle wrestler who was undefeated during his time at Iowa State. He also added an Olympic gold to his resume before shifting to a career in coaching. Before the 2009 season-end, he joined Penn State's wrestling team as the head coach and has since been training the next stars.

After Starocci's fifth title win, he said a piece of advice Sanderson shared with his mentees.

"I never want to down play the moment, but I mean it’s always cool but one thing that Coach Cael really instills in us this is all just preparation for the next thing, you know what I mean. In God’s eyes, I don’t think he looks at anyone different if you’re national champ or not."

He added:

“I feel he kind of goes off your character and who you are as a person. All this is just preparation for that. I mean, it’s important because obviously I’m here doing it and I love to do it. But I think it ends at that. I don’t think it’s anything more or anything less.”

Starocci was in the running for the 2024 Paris Olympics but ended his bid after Trent Hilday defeated him.

