NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025: Full list of finals matchups ft. Carter Starocci vs. Parker Keckeisen in 184 lbs

The NCAA Wrestling Championships are fully underway, with the finals for all weight categories scheduled for tonight at 7 P.M Eastern Time. There are many exciting matches to follow, such as the bout between defending champion Gable Stevenson of Minnesota and Wyatt Hendrickson of Oklahoma State in the 285 pound category.

Troy Spratley of Oklahoma State will face off against Vincent Robinson, who made history as the first ever 125-pound wrestler from NC State to make it to the NCAA finals. And finally, Carter Starocci of Penn State will look to make history as the first ever wrestler to win five NCAA Championships as he faces Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa in the 184 pound category.

Here is the full-list of all the matches:

125 pounds: Vincent Robinson of NC State vs. Troy Spratley of Oklahoma State

133 pounds: Lucas Byrd of Illinois vs. Drake Ayala of Iowa

141 pounds: Brock Hardy of Nebraska vs. Jesse Mendez of Ohio State

149 pounds: Caleb Henson of Virginia Tech vs. Ridge Lovett of Nebraska

157 pounds: Joey Blaze of Purdue vs. Antrell Taylor of Nebraska

165 pounds: Mitchell Mesenbrink of Penn State vs. Mike Caliendo of Iowa

174 pounds: Keegan O'Toole of Missouri vs. Dean Hamiti of Oklahoma State

184 pounds: Carter Starocci of Penn State vs. Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa

197 pounds: Josh Barr of Penn State vs. Stephen Buchanan of Iowa

285 pounds: Gable Steveson of Minnesota vs. Wyatt Hendrickson of Oklahoma State

Antrell Taylor celebrates after his victory - (Image via Getty)

Listed below are also the team scores and current standings.

Penn State - 169.0 Nebraska - 109.0 Oklahoma State - 94.5 Iowa - 77.0 Minnesota - 51.5 Cornell - 50.0 Ohio State - 47.5 Northern Iowa - 45.5 NC State - 42.5 Virginia Tech - 41.0

Carter Starocci aiming for fifth consecutive NCAA title, while heavyweight Gable Stevenson faces Wyatt Hendrickson

Gable Stevenson at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games - (Image via Getty)

Carter Starocci of Penn State will look to make history at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championship finals by becoming the first wrestler to ever win five NCAA titles. The 24-year-old has been dominant so far, with his first win coming in the quarterfinals against Caden Rogers from Lehigh where he won by technical fall, with a score of 18-2. He then went on to face Dustin Plott from Oklahoma State where he secured a victory with a score of 9-3.

Starocci faces the defending champion of the 184 pound category, Parker Keckeisen from Northern Iowa, in a highly anticipated match.

Gable Stevenson made his return to Minnesota for his final year of collegiate wrestling. After a technical fall victory over Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State in the quarterfinals (20-5) and a major decision over Owen Trephan in the semifinals (13-5), Stevenson will look to capture his 3rd NCAA title, however, he will come up against two-time Big 12 Champion Wyatt Hendrickson of Oklahoma.

The match promises to be an exciting occasion, with the pair meeting only once before in 2021, where Stevenson beat Hendrickson at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

