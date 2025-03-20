"We're going to give that to him" - Gable Steveson promises special gesture for US President Donald Trump at NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025

Gable Steveson expressed his thoughts over US President Donald Trump attending the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships. The Olympic champion will be chasing his third heavyweight title when he wrestles in front of Trump on Saturday (March 22) in Indianapolis.

Steveson is in his fifth and final year with the Minnesota Gophers, but was on a two-year hiatus before this season that saw him pursue careers in WWE and NFL. He is 14-0 since returning and fresh off winning his fourth Big Ten title, the first heavyweight wrestler to do so.

With President Trump expected to be in attendance on Saturday, the day of the finals, Steveson is looking to put his best foot forward for him. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the event, he said [3:28 onwards]:

“I feel that President Donald Trump being here is a great thing,” Steveson said. “Regardless of who the President is, I think it’s a great fact that he comes to support wrestling, and whoever it is and wherever it may be, we’re going to put on a good show for him. So him showing up Saturday night, he’s coming to watch some of the best wrestling on earth, and we’re going to give that to him.”

Trump is a known fan of wrestling and was in attendance at the 2023 NCAA Championships. However, Steveson was absent at the time, making short appearances on the WWE before being released the following year.

He then pursued a career in NFL, joining the practice squad of the Buffalo Bills as a defensive tackle ahead of the start of the regular season. The 24-year-old, however, is considered a developmental prospect and is open to returning in the future.

Gable Steveson reveals if he regrets going down the path of WWE and NFL

Gable Steveson during the Carolina Panthers v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

Despite both of his stints in the WWE and the NFL failing and ending on bad terms, Gable Steveson revealed he held no regrets about his decisions. He also added that he was open to returning in the future if the opportunity presented.

"If the opportunity definitely came around in the future, I would love to put both feet back in and take off and go run with it," Steveson said on "The Ariel Helwani Show."

"I don't regret anything. I don't regret going down that path."

Steveson is 99-2 in his collegiate career. The Tokyo Olympics champion would arguably go down as one of the greatest college heavyweight wrestlers in history if he wins his third NCAA title on Saturday in Indianapolis. He's determined to do that.

