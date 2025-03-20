"I'm ready to do it again"- Gable Stevenson gets real as he gears up to compete for 3rd NCAA Wrestling Championship title

Gable Stevenson exuded confidence and said that the championship ground felt like a familiar setting for him. The Olympic gold medalist returned to dominate the 285 lbs bracket.

Gable Stevenson, who won the Olympic gold medal in the 120 kg category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, returned to the Minnesota college program in 2024. He started his 2025 campaign with his fourth Big Ten heavyweight champion title over Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet.

Now headed to the 2025 Nationals, Stevenson candidly shared that he didn't feel pressure since the ground was familiar. Though he mentioned the bright lights and enormity of the arena, he exuded confidence and said he would bag the title again. (via FloWrestling)

"I mean, I just had a good practice. Yeah. Nothing too crazy going through my mind right now, it's just a big stadium, I like it, bright lights, it's cool, I like the bright lights and I've been here before, done this before, ready to do it again. It's just a big stadium, I like it, bright lights, it's cool, I like the bright lights. Been here before. Done this before. I'm ready to do it again."

Stevenson amassed two NCAA Division Championship titles in 2021 and 2022 and finished in bronze in 2019. One of the most dominant wrestlers in collegiate history, the 24-year-old became a two-time Dan Hedge Trophy winner, the award presented to the best college wrestler in the USA.

Gable Stevenson hinted at something big at the 2025 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

Stevenson at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games - (Source: Getty)

Gable Stevenson made his international debut in 2019 and continued his momentum on the mat to win three age-group World titles and a gold at the Pan American Championships. He even signed with WWE and appeared at the SummerSlam in 2021.

Having returned to college, Stevenson will look to bag his third National title. However, in a pre-event press conference, the Minnesota athlete hinted at something massive on the plate.

“I want to finish off the tournament in dominating fashion. I did it for a long time. I can do it again. And I think this year I'm going to do it in such a way that people aren't even going to fathom what I'm about to do. But I let the wrestling speak for itself." (NCAA press conference)

Stevenson became the second Olympic gold medalist to be signed by WWE after Kurt Angle but his tenure ended in 2024 after a poorly-received televised match.

