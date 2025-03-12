Gable Steveson sends strong-worded message after becoming the first 4-time heavyweight champion at Big Ten Championships

Gable Steveson recently won his fourth Big Ten title at the 2025 Championships. He became the first heavyweight to clinch all four titles.

Ad

The heavyweight champion contributed to Minnesota's fourth-place finish with 108.5 points. He secured a 10-3 score over Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet. Following the win, Steveson kept his streak going with 66 straight wins.

On Tuesday, March 11, the 24-year-old shared a series of photos featuring the victory moments on Instagram, accompanied by a caption. The post also included a three-second snapshot from a podcast, forecasting Steveson's performance at the match.

"The first 4x Heavyweight Big Ten Champion. My greatest performances still awaits.. 😉," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Gable Steveson's 2024-25 season included multiple match wins, including technical falls, major decisions, and pins, beating opponents like Seth Nevills, Nick Feldman, and Greg Kerkvliet. He also had quick wins against Ben Kueter, Hayden Filipovich, and Dirk Morley and pinned Yaraslau Slavikouski and Josh Heindselman. After three years away, he returned with an 18-3 technical foul against Drew Blackburn-Forst.

In addition, Steveson set the best winning percentage in Gopher Wrestling history with a 99-2 career record. In 2021 and 2022, he became the first heavyweight to win the Hodhet Trophy award in collegiate history. Furthermore, he is a two-time NCAA Champion (2021 and 2022).

Ad

The wrestler took a three-year break from wrestling to shift to professional football. In May 2024, he signed a three-year contract with the Buffalo Bills. However, he was released by the NFL team in August 2024.

Gable Steveson reflects on his four Big Ten title win

Gable Steveson at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games - Source: Getty

During a post-game interview with Minnesota Gophers on Monday, March 10, Gable Steveson reflected on his win at the 2025 Big Ten Championships. He also appreciated his opponent's performance.

Ad

Reflecting on the performance, the interviewer asked (0:09 onwards):

"What's this one like?"

The heavyweight champion responded:

"It's great, you know. Greg is a great opponent. Nothing against him. He's always been the best, but now is my time again. I'm keep showing it."

Steveson also expressed his feelings on how it feels to be the champion. In addition to senior year achievements, the 24-year-old clinched gold at the 2020 Olympic games in the 125kg. He has also competed at multiple World Championships events. Steveson clinched golds at the two consecutive games including the 2017 Junior Worlds and 2016 Cadet Worlds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback