Congratulations to former WWE star Gable Steveson

Former WWE Superstar Gable Steveson has achieved a massive feat in the world of mat wrestling. The 24-year-old has set a huge record in the Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2025.

After making a huge name for himself by winning an Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Gable Steveson joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021 as part of the company's NIL (Next In Line) deal. After performing in a few matches on the company's developmental brand, NXT, Steveson was released from his contract in May 2024.

During the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, Gable Steveson recently wrestled for the Minnesota Golden Gophers and defeated Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet. Congratulations are in order, as the star has made history by winning his fourth Big Ten title, which is a record in the heavyweight division.

Gable Steveson talked about his WWE release

During a press conference in November last year, Gable Steveson talked about his abrupt release from WWE. The 24-year-old admitted that he felt it was not the right time for him to have signed with the Stamford-based promotion as he had a lot of "competitive edge" in him.

Steveson also mentioned that he did not have any ill feelings toward the company because of his release and would not rule out a return in the future.

"The WWE, just wasn’t the right time. I had a lot of competitive edge in me and they knew that and it was just - it was not the time for it and so maybe one day, if the stars are aligned, it’ll be a great opportunity to do it again. I have no bad feelings with it, I have no bad blood with it and I would like to keep moving forward with everything I have going on and the NFL situation (was) just definitely a great thing to do," Gableson said.

It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Gable Steveson's potential return in the future.

