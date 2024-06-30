Coco Gauff and Allyson Felix congratulate Gabby Thomas on punching her ticket to Paris Olympics 2024

Gabby Thomas advanced to the Paris Olympics 2024 after qualifying for the 200m event on Day 7 of the US Olympic Track and Field trials. Her remarkable win captured the attention of multiple renowned athletes, including Allyson Felix and Coco Gauff.

The 27-year-old is poised to represent the US for the second time after she made her Olympic debut in Tokyo. She stood atop the podium in the 200m finals of the 2024 trials after recording a time of 21.81s. She bested Brittany Brown, who clocked 21.90s, and McKenzie Long, who claimed the third place after posting 21.91s. Sha'Carri Richardson couldn't qualify for the 200m after finishing fourth with a time of 22.16s.

After making the 200m Olympic team, Thomas shared some pictures of the special moments from the 200m finals race and added a heartfelt caption that read:

" I M GOING TO THE OLYMPICS!!! Feeling a lot of emotions. I know a lot of people expected this for me, but this time feels different. These past few years I’ve experienced what it really means to be a professional runner- pushing through injury, competing through immense pressure, comparison, and being “perfect” year after year. This one was special."

She added:

"What a privilege it is to compete among such incredible women at the Olympic Trials again. And what an honor to be on the team with women who inspire me. Go Team USA. See y’all in Paris🫶🏽"

Athletes from various sports showcased their love for Gabby Thomas, and one among them was Coco Gauff. She commented:

"yesss congratsss❤❤❤"

Coco Gauff reacts

The former track and field athlete, Allyson Felix, also congratulated the sprinter on her win.

"Congratulations Gabby!!❤" said Felix.

Allyson Felix reacts

Anna Hall, who also booked her ticket to the Paris Olympics, left a sweet note for Thomas.

"SO happy for you"

Anna Hall reacts

Gabby Thomas opens up about her 200m win at the Olympic Trials

After qualifying for the 200m event at the Paris Olympics, Thomas reflected on her race in a post-race interview with NBC. She spoke about her form and revealed that she was happy with the win.

"This is incredible," Gabby Thomas said. "I knew what I needed to get today done. There was no gold medal in Paris without making the team."

She added:

"I'm just ecstatic to be alongside these amazing incredible women."

With Richardson out of the 200m US team, another competition for Gabby Thomas in the Olympics will be Shericka Jackson, who ran 21.41s at last year's world championships. Both athletes will square off against each other in the 2024 Summer Games, slated for July 26 to August 11, at Hayward Field Eugene.