Gabby Thomas qualified for the Paris Olympic 2024, after her dominant performance in the 200m finals on Day 7 of the US Olympic Track and Field trials. She has garnered a lot of attention from her fans after this remarkable accomplishment.

The American athlete was supposed to compete in the 200m and 400m events both, however, she scratched her name from the latter event to focus on the 200m discipline. She will now compete in her second edition of cbv n Olympics in Paris after the 2020 Tokyo Games, where she won a silver and a bronze medal in the 4x100m relay and 200m, respectively.

Thomas cruised to victory in the 200m finals of the race and recorded a time of 21.81s. Along with her, Brittany Brown, who recorded 21.90s, and McKenzie Long, who clocked 21.91s, will also be heading to Paris. Sha'Carri Richardson couldn't make a podium finish and finished fourth with a time of 22.16s.

Gabby Thomas opened up about her 200m finals win at the US Olympic trials

Gabby Thomas reflected on her win in the 200m finals on Day 7 of the trials in a post-race interview with NBC. She made her intentions clear about the gold medal at the Paris Olympics and was "ecstatic" after the feat. (via Olympic.com)

"This is incredible," said Gabby Thomas. "I knew that I needed to get today done. There was no gold medal in Paris without making the team. I'm just ecstatic."

Following Thomas, McKenzie Long, who secured the third position, gave a special message to her late mom, who passed away a few weeks ago because of a heart attack

"All I have to say is, 'Mom, your baby girl is going to Paris'," added Long. "I'm just really happy that I was able to execute my race, given what happened in the 100m. I'm doing it for you, mom."

The American athlete proved her place in the 200m event with her overall performance in the trials. Before the 200m finals, she clocked a world lead in the semi-finals to advance to the finals on Day 6 of the trials. She clocked a time of 21.78s and bested Sha'Carri Richardson, who recorded 21.92s in the showdown.

Gabby Thomas will compete next in the Paris Olympics, which is slated for July 26- August 11.