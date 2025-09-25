  • home icon
  Coco Gauff, Flavor Flav, Hunter Woodhall and others react as Tara Davis-Woodhall shares highlights of her World Championships appearance

By Nancy Singh
Published Sep 25, 2025 07:29 GMT
Coco Gauff, Tara Davis-Woodhall, and Hunter Woodhall - Source: Getty
Tara Davis-Woodhall recently shared a sneak peek of her 2025 World Championships appearance in Tokyo. This drew the attention of several infamous personalities, including Coco Gauff, rapper Flavor Flav, her husband Hunter Woodhall, and more.

Davis-Woodhall delivered a stunning performance at the World Championships on September 14, where she competed in the long jump event and solidified her place in the event by becoming the world champion. In her very first attempt, she took a massive jump of 7.08m and then claimed the title after registering a jump of 7.13m in her fourth attempt.

The second and third positions were taken by Malaika Mihambo and Natalia Linares, who recorded 6.99m and 6.92m, respectively. Days after this race, the American shared multiple pictures of her time at the World Championships on Instagram. From posing with the gold medal to the scenic views of Tokyo, she shared it all with the caption that read:

"19. World Champion."
This post garnered the attention of several athletes, including the American tennis player Coco Gauff, who congratulated her for the win, writing:

"🎊🎊🎊 congrats"
Gauff's comment on Instagram
Following her, Davis-Woodhall's husband, Hunter Woodhall, also left a comment that wrote:

"Thank you for this."
Woodhall's comment on Instagram
Lauding her feat, the American rapper Flavor Flav also commented in the post, which read:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Flav's comment on Instagram
Another athlete, Masai Russell, also congratulated Tara with a red-heart emoji

"❤️"
Masai Russell's comment on Instagram
Tara Davis-Woodhall recently made her feelings known about being compared to Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

When Tara Davis-Woodhall was praised by Jackie Joyner-Kersee after her Paris Olympics campaign

Tara Davis-Woodhall made her Olympic debut in 2024 at the Paris Summer Games, where she won a gold medal in the long jump after taking a leap of 7.10m in the fourth attempt. Following this incredible feat, Jackie Joyner-Kersee lauded the American in an interview with Yahoo Sports.

Crediting Davis-Woodhall for attracting more audience to the sport, she said:

"Tara Davis-Woodhall is amazing you know for her to win that gold medal and really bringing attention to just not only the long jump but also the field event as well because it's not just track, it's track and field and when Tara is jumping over seven meters you know that brings excitement and it brings more people's eye on the long jump but then you know Tara going to find a way, you know to add to it. So it's like it's just great to see her."
She further revealed how much she loved the Olympic champion and how much she loved her energy, saying:

I just love her. I love her energy, I love what she brings, and she's just an amazing individual and a tough competitor because she has gone through her own ups and downs but finally for her to receive that gold medal you know it was pretty amazing."

Ahead of her Paris Olympics campaign, Tara Davis-Woodhall shared a sneak peek of her new home in Kansas.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
