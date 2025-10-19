"College is a scam" - Riley Gaines reacts Texas State University's Queer and Gender Texts Course list goes viral

Riley Gaines recently took a swipe at Texas State University for including LGBTQ courses. The Center for Diversity and Gender Studies in the College of Liberal Arts manages the sexuality studies at Texas State University. The department includes multiple subjects like Black Queer Experience, LGBTQ+ Communication, LGBTQIA+ issues in Educational Leadership, Queer and Trans Texts, Gender and Sexuality in texts, and Queer History. The former University of Kentucky swimmer, who consistently protests against the participation of trans athletes in women's sports, took a jab at Texas State University. She also reflected on the conservative student organization, Turning Point USA's founder, Charlie Kirk's journey, and voiced her agreement with his movement while referring to the college system as a 'scam.'These are legitimate courses offered at Texas State University...- Queer &amp; Trans texts, Gender &amp; Sexuality in texts, Black Queer Excellence, etc,&quot; Gaines wrote. &quot;Charlie Kirk was right. College is a scam.&quot;The list of gender courses has been put under review after receiving major backlash from the Republican side. The courses will go under scrutiny, after which any subjects that do not comply with the current federal and state laws and executive orders will be removed from the department. &quot;Title IX was written to protect women based on biological sex&quot; - Riley Gaines voices her opinion on why restricting transgender athletes from women's sports is necessary Riley Gaines during the 10X Ladies Conference at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort &amp; Spa in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)Riley Gaines recently voiced her opinion on why she believes restricting transgender athletes from women's sports is necessary, stating that sports are more than winning medals. In an interview with Fox News, she highlighted the physical, mental, and emotional growth through sports. The former collegiate swimmer also stated the negative impact of transgender athletes' dominance on women's sports. “Title IX was written to protect women based on biological sex - not self-identified gender. To lose that foundational truth is to lose the heart of the law itself. Growth in sports is about more than medals - it’s about pushing ourselves mentally and physically, developing character, working hard, failing with grace, and winning with integrity.&quot;&quot;Sports are the training ground for life. If we allow Title IX to be redefined, we risk losing not just championships - but the next generation of women leaders.&quot;Riley Gaines has been a 12-time All-American swimmer during her run at collegiate sports.