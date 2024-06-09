Coming out of retirement Four-time Olympian Kara Winger all set to make her javelin throw comeback at the NYC Grand Prix 2024

Javelin thrower Kara Winger announced her return at the 2024 NYC Grand Prix. She was out of competition since the 2022 Zurich Diamond League and declared retirement after. However, her name in the women's javelin throw on the NYC Grand Prix's start list promises a stellar comeback story.

Kara Winger, 38, finished 19th at the 2004 US Olympic Trials, thus missing out on the finals. She attempted the 2008 and 2012 Summer Games as well, but couldn't qualify for the finals. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she was the USA flagbearer at the closing ceremony.

At the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Kara Winger created history by winning the javelin throw podium. With this effort, she became the first US woman in history to have clinched a javelin throw podium at the World Championships.

Her last race of 2022 was the Zurich Diamond League, where she threw 68.11m, setting the North American record and the National record in javelin. However, the path-breaking moment was followed by her retirement announcement, leaving the track world concerned.

After a hiatus, Winger has now notified of her return by picking up her lucky javelin that she donated to the USOP Museum. In an Instagram post by Team USA, Winger, all decked up in a suit, was seen picking up her beloved equipment with care. The caption demonstrated her desire to compete in the Olympics for the consecutive fifth time.

"The dream continues."

On the javelin throw start list, Kara Winger will be in contention with the likes of former US record holder Maggie Malone-Hardin, 2023 USATF champion Maddie Harris and Ariana Ince, among others.

The event is slated for June 9 at Icahn's Stadium and Randall's Island.

"Five-time Olympian would be incredibly cool" - Kara Winger on her mindset going into her fifth Olympiad in Paris

Kara Winger was at the mouth of several injuries over the years, encompassing multiple ACL tears, a shoulder injury, and a couple of back injuries. However, she persevered through and wished to be equal to Allyson Felix, Winger's inspirational figure, who also stands with five Olympic appearances and a shining list of laurels.

In an interview, after grabbing her javelin from the USOP Museum, Winger expressed excitement over entering the Olympic gates for the fifth time, which according to her will be 'incredibly cool'.

"I'm extremely at peace with my career. 2022 was beyond my wildest dreams, honestly after two ACL tears and a lot of hardships otherwise in the sport. I've looked up to Allyson Felix for my entire career. We're very similar ages and to be in a group five-time Olympian with her would be incredibly cool. Five-time Olympian would be really cool". (via Team USA Instagram).

The NYC Grand Prix would be a big tune-up event ahead of the 2024 Summer Games.