Zurich Diamond League 2022 Final: Complete list of winners 

The final tournament of the Diamond League 2022, also known as the Weltklasse Zurich, concluded on September 8, 2022. The two-day event featured athletes from all over the world who competed in over 35 different disciplines.

The tournament took place at the Zürich Letzigrund Stadium in Switzerland. The Diamond League is a track and field tournament that takes place annually and is often compared to the Olympics due to the level of competition.

List of winners in the Diamond League 2022 Final

The winner of every discipline was awarded a prize of $30,000 and a diamond trophy. Here are all the winners of the 2022 Diamond League:

Shot Put (Women) – Joe Kovacs (USA)

Shot Put (Men) – Chase Ealey (USA)

Pole Vault (Women) – Nina Kennedy (Australia)

5000 Metres (Women) – Beatrice Chebet (Kenya)

High Jump (Men) – Gianmarco Tamberi (Italy)

Wheelchair (1 lap head-to-head) (Men) – Eskil Hermann (Switzerland)

Wheelchair (1 lap head-to-head) (Women) – Lisa Schultis (Switzerland)

5000 Metres (Men) – Nicholas Kipkorir (Kenya)

Triple Jump (Women) – Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela)

Triple Jump (Men) – Andy Diaz Hernandez (Cuba)

High Jump (Women) – Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine)

Discus Throw (Men) – Kristjan Ceh (Slovenia)

Discus Throw (Women) – Valarie Allman (USA)

3000 Metres Wheelchair Pursuit (Men/Women)

400 Metres (Women) – Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic)

400 Metres (Men) – Kirani James (Grenada)

100 Metres Hurdles (Women) – Tobi Amusan (Nigeria)

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Women) - Werkuha Getachew (Ethiopia)

Pole Vault (Men) – Armand Duplantis (Sweden)

110 Metres Hurdles (Men) – Grant Holloway (USA)

1500 Metres (Women) – Faith Kipyegon (Kenya)

Long Jump (Women) – Ivana Vuleta (Serbia)

Long Jump (Men) – Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece)

1500 Metres (Men) – Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway)

Javelin Throw (Women) – Kara Winger (USA)

Javelin Throw (Men) – Neeraj Chopra (India)

100 Metres (Women) – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica)

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Men) – Soufiane El Bakkali

100 Metres (Men) – Trayvon Bromell (USA)

400 Metres Hurdles (Women) – Femke Bol (Netherlands)

400 Metres Hurdles (Men) – Alison dos Santos (Brazil)

800 Metres (Women) – Mary Moraa (Kenya)

800 Metres (Men) – Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir Korir (Kenya)

200 Metres (Women) – Shericka Jackson (Jamaica)

200 Metres (Men) – Noah Lyles (USA)

Diamond League 2022 records

Here are the athletes who created records in the Diamond League this year:

Michael Norman (USA) – 400 Metres

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) – Mile

Thierry Ndikumwenayo (Burundi) – 3000 Metres

Armand Duplantis (Sweden) – Pole Vault

Joe Kovacs (USA) – Shot Put

Kristjan Ceh (Slovenia) – Discus Throw

Pawel Fajdek (Poland) – Hammer Throw

Femke Bol (Netherlands) – 400 Metres Hurdles

