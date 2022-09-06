Diamond League 2022 Final: Full list of events and finalists

The final of the 2022 Diamond League, also known as the Weltklasse Zurich, is all set to be held from September 7-8, 2022. As the name suggests, the international tournament will be held at the Zürich Letzigrund Stadium.

The Diamond League takes place every year in Switzerland and due to the scale of the event, it is nicknamed the one-day Olympics. The winner of each event in the Diamond League Final will be awarded a diamond trophy and $30000 prize money.

Events and participants in the Diamond League 2022 Final

The list of events for the Diamond League Final is as follows:

Shot Put (Women)

Shot Put (Men)

Pole Vault (Women)

5000 Metres (Women)

High Jump (Men)

Wheelchair (1 lap head-to-head) (Men)

Wheelchair (1 lap head-to-head) (Women)

5000 Metres (Men)

Triple Jump (Women)

Triple Jump (Men)

High Jump (Women)

Discus Throw (Men)

Discus Throw (Women)

400 Metres (Pre-program) (Men)

400 Metres (Pre-program) (Women)

3000 Metres Wheelchair Pursuit (Men/Women)

400 Metres (Women)

400 Metres (Men)

100 Metres Hurdles (Women)

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Women)

Pole Vault (Men)

110 Metres Hurdles (Men)

1500 Metres (Women)

Long Jump (Women)

Long Jump (Men)

15000 Metres (Men)

Javelin Throw (Women)

Javelin Throw (Men)

100 Metres (Women)

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Men)

100 Metres (Men)

400 Metres Hurdles (Women)

400 Metres Hurdles (Men)

800 Metres (Women)

800 Metres (Men)

200 Metres (Women)

200 Metres (Men)

The entries for some of the disciplines in the Diamond League 2022 Final are given below:

Shot Put (Women)

Auriol Dongmo (Portugal)

Chase Ealey (USA)

Sarah Mitton (Canada)

Fanny Roos (Sweden)

Jessica Schilder (Netherlands)

Danniel Thomas-Dodd (Jamaica)

Shot Put (Men)

Ryan Crouser (USA)

Jacko Gill (New Zealand)

Joe Kovacs (USA)

Filip Mihaljevic (Croatia)

Nick Ponzio (Italy)

Tom Walsh (New Zealand)

Pole Vault (Women)

Roberta Bruni (Italy)

Nina Kennedy (Australia)

Sandi Morris (USA)

Angelica Moser (Switzerland)

Wilma Murto (Finland)

Aikaterini Stefanidi (Greece)

Tina Sutej (Slovenia)

5000 Metres (Women)

Beatrice Chebet (Kenya)

Hawi Feysa (Ethiopia)

Sifan Hassan (Netherlands)

Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (Kenya)

Amy-Eloise Markovc (Great Britain)

Alicia Monson (USA)

Ejgayehu Taye (Ethiopia)

Gudaf Tsegay (Ethiopia)

Viktória Wagner-Gyurkes (Hungary)

Fantu Worku (Ethiopia)

High Jump (Men)

Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar)

JuVaughn Harrison (USA)

Hamish Kerr (New Zealand)

Django Lovett (Canada)

Andriy Protsenko (Ukraine)

Gianmarco Tamberi (Italy)

5000 Metres (Men)

Berihu Aregawi (Ethiopia)

Selemon Barega (Ethiopia)

Telahun Haile Bekele (Ethiopia)

Grant Fisher (USA)

Yomif Kejelcha (Ethiopia)

Cornelius Kemboi (Kenya)

Nicholas Kipkorir (Kenya)

Jacob Krop (Kenya)

Domnic Lokinyomo Lobalu (South Sudan)

Thierry Ndikumwenayo (Burundi)

Maximilian Thorwirth (Germany)

Triple Jump (Women)

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk (Ukraine)

Tori Franklin (USA)

Thea Lafond (Dominica)

Patricia Mamona (Portugal)

Shanieka Ricketts (Jamaica)

Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela)

Triple Jump (Men)

Jordan Alejandro Diaz Fortun (Cuba)

Andy Diaz Hernandez (Cuba)

Almir Dos Santos (Brazil)

Lazaro Martinez (Cuba)

Pedro Pichardo (Portugal)

Hugues Fabrice Zango (Burkina Faso)

High Jump (Women)

Nadezhda Dubovitskaya (Kazakhstan)

Iryna Gerashchenko (Ukraine)

Yuliya Levchenko (Ukraine)

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine)

Nicola Olyslagers (Australia)

Elena Vallortigara (Italy)

Discus Throw (Men)

Kristjan Ceh (Slovenia)

Matthew Denny (Australia)

Andrius Gudzius (Lithuania)

Sam Mattis (USA)

Daniel Stahl (Sweden)

Lukas Weibhaidinger (Austria)

Discus Throw (Women)

Valarie Allman (USA)

Liliana Ca (Portugal)

Sandra Perkovic (Croatia)

Kristin Pudenz (Germany)

Laulauga Tausaga (USA)

Claudine Vita (Germany)

Javelin Throw (Women)

Kelsey-Lee Barber (Australia)

Liveta Jasiūnaitė (Lithuania)

Haruka Kitaguchi (Japan)

Lina Muze (Latvia)

Barbora Špotáková (Czechoslovakia)

Kara Winger (USA)

Javelin Throw (Men)

Neeraj Chopra (India)

Patriks Gailums (Latvia)

Leandro Ramos (Portugal)

Curtis Thompson (USA)

Jakub Vadlejch (Czechoslovakia)

Julian Weber (Germany)

