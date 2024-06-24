Complete list of American swimmers who qualified for the Paris Olympics at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials ft. Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel

The USA Swimming will be sending a 46-member contingent to the 2024 Paris Olympics after the swimmers displayed exemplary performances at the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials. The contingent will be headlined by Katie Ledecky in the women’s category and Caeleb Dressel in the men’s category.

Ledecky will be heading to her fourth Olympic Games, having made her first appearance in the 2012 London Olympics where she collected the gold medal in the women’s 800m freestyle.

The 27-year-old is widely recognized as the greatest female swimmer of all time, having accomplished 7 gold and 3 silver medals throughout her participation in London, Rio, and Tokyo Olympics.

She qualified for the 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m freestyle, and 4x200m freestyle relay events at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, Caeleb Dressel will be participating in his third Olympic Games in Paris after qualifying for the Quadrennial Games in three events - 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly, and 4x100m freestyle relay. He, however, won’t be defending his Olympic title in the 100m freestyle after finishing third in the finals of the event behind Chris Guiliano and Jack Alexy at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials.

Other notable swimmers returning for their second or more Olympic appearances include Regan Smith, Kate Douglass, Simone Manuel, Torri Huske, Lilly King, Paige Madden, Bobby Finke, Ryan Murphy, and Kieran Smith.

Women’s athletes who will represent the nation via U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials

Regan Smith at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

200m Backstroke - Phoebe Bacon, Regan Smith

100m Backstroke - Katharine Berkoff, Regan Smith

400m Freestyle Relay - Erika Connolly, Simone Manuel, Gretchen Walsh, Abbey Weitzeil

100m Freestyle - Kate Douglass, Torri Huske

200m Breaststroke - Kate Douglass, Lilly King

200m Individual Medley - Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh

800m Freestyle Relay - Erin Gemmell, Paige Madden, Anna Peplowski, Alex Shackell

1500m Freestyle - Katie Grimes, Katie Ledecky

400m Individual Medley - Katie Grimes, Emma Weyant

100m Butterfly - Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh

100m Breaststroke - Lilly King, Emma Weber

800m Freestyle - Katie Ledecky, Paige Madden

50m Freestyle - Simone Manuel, Gretchen Walsh

200m Freestyle - Katie Ledecky, Claire Weinstein

200m Butterfly - Regan Smith, Alex Shackell

400m Freestyle - Katie Ledecky, Paige Madden

Men’s athletes who will represent the nation via U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials

Bobby Finke at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

100m Freestyle - Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano

100m Backstroke - Hunter Armstrong, Ryan Murphy

400m Freestyle Relay - Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King

200m Individual Medley - Shaine Casas, Carson Foster

800m Freestyle Relay - Brooks Curry, Bobby Finke, Drew Kibler, Blake Pieroni, Kieran Smith, Luke Whitlock

50m Freestyle - Caeleb Dressel, Chris Guiliano

100m Butterfly - Caeleb Dressel, Thomas Heilman

200m Breaststroke - Matt Fallon, Josh Matheny

100m Breaststroke - Nic Fink, Charlie Swanson

1500m Freestyle - Bobby Finke, David Johnston

200m Butterfly - Thomas Heilman, Luca Urlando

200m Freestyle - Chris Guiliano, Luke Hobson

200m Backstroke - Keaton Jones, Ryan Murphy

400m Individual Medley - Carson Foster, Chase Kalisz

400m Freestyle - Aaron Shackell, Kieran Smith