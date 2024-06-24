Complete list of American swimmers who qualified for the Paris Olympics at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials ft. Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel

The USA Swimming will be sending a 46-member contingent to the 2024 Paris Olympics after the swimmers displayed exemplary performances at the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials. The contingent will be headlined by Katie Ledecky in the women’s category and Caeleb Dressel in the men’s category.
Ledecky will be heading to her fourth Olympic Games, having made her first appearance in the 2012 London Olympics where she collected the gold medal in the women’s 800m freestyle.
The 27-year-old is widely recognized as the greatest female swimmer of all time, having accomplished 7 gold and 3 silver medals throughout her participation in London, Rio, and Tokyo Olympics.
She qualified for the 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m freestyle, and 4x200m freestyle relay events at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Meanwhile, Caeleb Dressel will be participating in his third Olympic Games in Paris after qualifying for the Quadrennial Games in three events - 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly, and 4x100m freestyle relay. He, however, won’t be defending his Olympic title in the 100m freestyle after finishing third in the finals of the event behind Chris Guiliano and Jack Alexy at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials.
Other notable swimmers returning for their second or more Olympic appearances include Regan Smith, Kate Douglass, Simone Manuel, Torri Huske, Lilly King, Paige Madden, Bobby Finke, Ryan Murphy, and Kieran Smith.
Women’s athletes who will represent the nation via U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials
200m Backstroke - Phoebe Bacon, Regan Smith
100m Backstroke - Katharine Berkoff, Regan Smith
400m Freestyle Relay - Erika Connolly, Simone Manuel, Gretchen Walsh, Abbey Weitzeil
100m Freestyle - Kate Douglass, Torri Huske
200m Breaststroke - Kate Douglass, Lilly King
200m Individual Medley - Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh
800m Freestyle Relay - Erin Gemmell, Paige Madden, Anna Peplowski, Alex Shackell
1500m Freestyle - Katie Grimes, Katie Ledecky
400m Individual Medley - Katie Grimes, Emma Weyant
100m Butterfly - Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh
100m Breaststroke - Lilly King, Emma Weber
800m Freestyle - Katie Ledecky, Paige Madden
50m Freestyle - Simone Manuel, Gretchen Walsh
200m Freestyle - Katie Ledecky, Claire Weinstein
200m Butterfly - Regan Smith, Alex Shackell
400m Freestyle - Katie Ledecky, Paige Madden
Men’s athletes who will represent the nation via U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials
100m Freestyle - Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano
100m Backstroke - Hunter Armstrong, Ryan Murphy
400m Freestyle Relay - Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
200m Individual Medley - Shaine Casas, Carson Foster
800m Freestyle Relay - Brooks Curry, Bobby Finke, Drew Kibler, Blake Pieroni, Kieran Smith, Luke Whitlock
50m Freestyle - Caeleb Dressel, Chris Guiliano
100m Butterfly - Caeleb Dressel, Thomas Heilman
200m Breaststroke - Matt Fallon, Josh Matheny
100m Breaststroke - Nic Fink, Charlie Swanson
1500m Freestyle - Bobby Finke, David Johnston
200m Butterfly - Thomas Heilman, Luca Urlando
200m Freestyle - Chris Guiliano, Luke Hobson
200m Backstroke - Keaton Jones, Ryan Murphy
400m Individual Medley - Carson Foster, Chase Kalisz
400m Freestyle - Aaron Shackell, Kieran Smith