  Controversy erupts as Indonesia blocks the Israeli team from taking part in the World Gymnastics Championships at Jakarta

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 10, 2025 06:13 GMT
Israeli team blocked from taking part at the Jakarta World Gymnastics Championships [Image Source : Getty]
Controversy has erupted after the Indonesian government allegedly blocked the Israeli team from participating in the World Gymnastics Championships. The current edition of the FIG Artistic World Gymnastics Championships will be taking place in Jakarta from October 19 to October 25.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the senior minister of law for the Indonesian government declared that the Indonesian government will not grant visas to the Israeli gymnasts who intend to participate in the World Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta.

Interestingly, the Indonesian Gymnastics Federation had no objection to Israel’s participation, and they even submitted a sponsorship letter for the six-member Israeli contingent in order to obtain the necessary visas for the current edition of the World Gymnastics Championships. However, the sponsorship letter now stands withdrawn.

The decision has left sports fans divided. While some people backed the move, others wondered if this was even necessary. One user even commented,

"But the gymnastics team is not responsible for the actions of the Israeli government, so why punish them for it? I understand that people were murdered in cold blood by their country's leadership, but still, is this really necessary? Genuine ask."
Fan reactions over the decision taken by Indonesian government to block Israeli team from World Gymnastics Championships [Image Source : Instagram]
Another user called out the decision taken by the Indonesian government as he wrote in the comments section,

"Let's be clear, there is a blatant double standard. This is racism and should not be tolerated."

This is not the first time the Indonesian government has taken such a step. In 1962, when the Asian Games were hosted by Jakarta, the then-Indonesian government blocked both Israel and Taiwan from participating in the quadrennial event. The Indonesian delegation was briefly suspended by the International Olympic Committee before being allowed in time for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

Israel's performance at the World Gymnastics Championships

Israel at World Gymnastics Championships [Image Source : Getty]
Israel has been regularly participating in the World Gymnastics Championships since 1989, when Ron Kaplan first represented the team at the 1989 edition held in Stuttgart, West Germany.

Israel won its first medal at the World Gymnastics Championships in 2009, when Alexander Shatilov won the bronze medal in the floor exercise event at the 2009 edition held in London, UK. Shatilov later won another medal in the 2011 edition held in Tokyo.

At the 2017 edition held in Montreal, Artem Olegovich Dolgopyat won Israel's first silver medal in the floor exercise event. He maintained his performance in the Stuttgart edition of the 2019 World Championships before creating history at the 2023 edition held in Antwerp.

Dolgopyat, who had created history at the Tokyo Olympics for Israel by winning the gold medal in the men's floor exercise, became the first Israeli gymnast to win a World Championship title by winning the gold medal in the men's floor exercise event.

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

