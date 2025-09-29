USA Gymnastics World Championships 2025 team selection event: Schedule, how to watch, streaming, athletes to watch ft Joscelyn Roberson, Skye Blakely

US gymnasts will compete tomorrow at the USA Gymnastics World Championships 2025 team selection event in Crossville, Tennessee, with four spots on the roster for the 2025 World Gymnastics Championships up for grabs. The World Championships are scheduled to take place from October 19-25 at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

Ad

Initially, 10 U.S. gymnasts were set to compete in the selection event. Now only eight gymnasts are confirmed following the withdrawals of Hezly Rivera and Claire Pease. National champion and Olympic gold medalist Rivera pulled out due to an ankle injury. Soon after, her teammate and U.S. Classic champion Pease also withdrew from the selection event after rolling her ankle.

Who all are competing at the USA Gymnastics World Championships 2025 team selection event?

Dulcy Caylor at 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Skye Blakely

Dulcy Caylor

Jayla Hang

Gabrielle Hardie

Joscelyn Roberson

Simone Rose

Ashlee Sullivan

Leanne Wong

Ad

Trending

USA Gymnastics World Championships 2025 team selection event complete schedule

The selection event will take place on 30 September and 1 October. The all-around competition is scheduled for Tuesday, 30 September, at 4:30 p.m., followed by the bars and beam competition on Wednesday, 1 October, at 10:00 a.m. The results will be announced on 1 October.

How to watch live USA Gymnastics World Championships 2025 team selection event?

The USA Gymnastics World Championships team selection event will air live both days on USA Gymnastics’ subscription streaming platform FlipNow.tv.

Ad

USA Gymnastics World Championships 2025 team selection event preview

Ashlee Sullivan at Gymnastics - 2024 Core Hydration Classic - Source: Getty

This year’s USA Gymnastics World Championships 2025 team selection event brings together a mix of seasoned names and first-time contenders. Skye Blakely, a World veteran, is focusing on bars and beam as she aims to make her third World team after returning from an Achilles injury last summer. Joscelyn Roberson, the 2024 Olympic alternate, is also looking to return to the world stage after tying for third all-around at both the Classic and Championships. Leanne Wong, chasing her fourth world team, brings the most experience with multiple medals to her name, including team gold in 2022 and 2023 and a world all-around silver in 2021. She recently added the 2025 U.S. vault title while also finishing second all-around and third on bars at nationals.

Ad

For others, this offers the chance to make their first appearance at Worlds, including Dulcy Caylor, who placed eighth all-around at the US championships, and Jayla Hang, the 2025 Senior Pan American all-around champion.

Gabrielle Hardie comes in as the Pan American bars champion. Notably, Simone Rose, runner-up all-around at the Classic and Jesolo Trophy bars champion, is also looking to break through at the senior world level. Ashlee Sullivan has won the 2025 Winter Cup all-around and finished fourth overall at the U.S. Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More