Hezly Rivera makes a heartbreaking announcement about World Gymnastics Championships appearance

Olympic gold medalist Hezly Rivera issued a heartbreaking statement regarding her appearance at the forthcoming World Gymnastics Championships.. The American athlete shared that she had decided to sit out of the World Championships selection camp after enduring an ankle injury.

Hezly Rivera shared a short message on her official Instagram account and expressed that she decided after careful consideration and input from her doctors and coaches. Even though she would be missing the upcoming World Gymnastics Championships, Rivera expressed her excitement to cheer for her fellow gymnasts and Team USA members from home.

The 17-year-old gymnast shared that she will be focusing on her recovery and hopes to make a strong comeback in the 2026 season. She thanked her family, USA Gymnastics, her coaches, and doctors for their incredible support and encouragement.

"Hi everyone! I wanted to share personally that I recently rolled my ankle. After talking it through with my doctor and coaches, I've decided the best thing right now is to sit out of the World Selection Camp. I'm definitely bummed about the timing, but I'm excited to cheer on my teammates and Team USA from home. My focus is on recovery and coming back stronger in 2026. Thank you so much to my family, USAG, my coaches, doctors, and all of you for the love and support," she wrote.

Hezly Rivera opens up about winning the National Championship after Paris Olympics glory

Hezly Rivera opened up about winning the National Championship after achieving glory at the Paris Olympics in an interview with NBC. The American athlete shared that making a comeback to the gymnastics circuit after winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics was very tough, as it led to expectations and pressure.

Rivera shared that she took some time off the mat after the Paris Olympics and worked very hard in the gym to be able to compete against some of the best gymnasts in the country.

"It means the world to me to take this National Championship title home because I've worked so hard for this. It was not easy coming back after the Olympics. I took some time off, so much work in the gym, hard work, sweat, blood, and tears. So, I'm just grateful that I'm here today," she said.

Hezly Rivera expressed her gratitude at being able to win the National Championships and thanked her fans for their support.

