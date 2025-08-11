"It wasn't easy to come back" - Hezly Rivera opens up on first senior all-around title at US Championships after bumpy elite return

American gymnast Hezly Rivera expressed her emotions after clinching the individual all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships 2025. With this performance, Rivera has booked her place in the team for the World Championships, scheduled to take place later this year.Rivera ended her campaign with an impressive all-around score of 112 with significant outings in the balance beam (28.35), floor exercises (28.2). She defeated the likes of Leanne Wong, Joscelyn Roberson, Ashlee Sullivan, etc, to win the all-around event.Speaking in an interview after she won the title, Rivera expressed joy in being able to win the all-around title. The 17-year-old added that she has worked very hard after coming back from the quadrennial games last year, where she won the gold medal as part of the team. She said (via NBC Olympics and Paralympics, 00:35 onwards):&quot;It means the world to me to take this National Championship title home because I've worked so hard for this. It was not easy coming back after the Olympics, I took some time off, so much work in the gym, hard work, sweat, blood and tears. So, I'm just grateful that I'm here today.&quot;Notably, Hezly Rivera came to the National Championships on the back of a disappointing performance at the US Classic amid her return to elite gymnastics after the Paris Olympics, where she failed to clinch a single title. However, her performances at the Pan American Championships saw her bag two bronze medals in all-around and beam balance events, along with the team gold medal.Hezly Rivera credits her hard work for being confident during the US Gymnastics ChampionshipsHezly Rivera (Image via: Getty)Hezly Rivera recently shed light on her hard work and work ethic that have helped her stay confident and at ease during the US Gymnastics Championships 2025. The New Jersey native shared that, irrespective of the competition, she always looks to work hard in the gym.She further added that the hard work she had put into her skills and routines in the months leading up to the competition was going to give her the results. Rivera stated (via ESPN):&quot;No matter how rough the competition is, I still can get back into the gym and work hard because all those months previously that I've been working hard, I know it's going to show up eventually. So it kind of just took a weight off my shoulders.&quot;During the conversation, Hezly Rivera also remarked that she didn't put too much pressure on her performance during the US Gymnastics Championships.