  US Classic 2025 Final Results: Hezly Rivera crashes out of podium position; Claire Pease clinches all-around title

US Classic 2025 Final Results: Hezly Rivera crashes out of podium position; Claire Pease clinches all-around title

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Jul 20, 2025 02:47 GMT
Results from the US Classic (Image Source: Left - Getty, Right - @clairepease on Instagram)
Results from the US Classic (Image Source: Left - Getty, Right - @clairepease on Instagram)

The 2025 US Classic brought with it some incredibly exciting action. With a majority of the 2024 winners, including most of the Olympic team, sitting out the event, fans got to see some new names rise to the top.

Last time around, Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Shilese Jones, and Skye Blakely had been the top names at the US Classic. However, with Biles and Lee on an indefinite hiatus, Carey and Chiles focusing on collegiate gymnastics, and Jones and Blakely injured, the scene was set for a new champion to emerge.

Claire Pease seized the opportunity, showcasing consistent performances across all four events to total a score of 54.600 for the all-around title. The 16-year-old was particularly impressive in the vault, where she scored a 14.050 for the event title. Pease also snuck into the podium for the balance beam and uneven bars events.

Behind Pease, Simone Rose and Joscelyn Roberson rounded out the podium for the all-around with scores of 54.200 and 53.250 respectively. Rose was especially incredible on the uneven bars and vault events, where she posted a 13.950 and 13.800 respectively.

Elsewhere at the US Classic, Hezly Rivera, the fifth member of the gold-medal winning 2024 US Olympic team, failed to live up to expectations. The youngster totaled a 51.500 in the all-around which placed her a disappointing 12th. However, despite an overall lukewarm performance, Rivera made it to the podium for the floor exercise event, scoring a 13.85 that placed her second.

2025 US Classic: Full results

Rivera at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)
Rivera at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Here are the full results from the 2025 US Classic:

All-Around

1. Claire Pease - 54.6

2. Simone Rose - 54.2

3. Joscelyn Roberson - 53.25

4. Brooke Pierson - 52.6

5. Reese Esponda - 52.35

6. Ally Damelio - 52.05

7. Ashlee Sullivan — 52

7. Alicia Zhou - 52

7. Harlow Buddendeck - 52

10. Jordis Eichman - 51.9

Balance Beam

1. Ashlee Sullivan - 13.55

2. Harlow Buddendeck - 13.45

3. Claire Pease - 13.4

4. Joscelyn Roberson - 13.35

5. Jayla Hang - 13.3

5. Leanne Wong - 13.3

Floor Exercise

1. Reese Esponda - 13.95

2. Hezly Rivera - 13.85

3. Gabrielle Hardie - 13.65

4. Alessia Rosa - 13.45

4. Claire Pease - 13.45

Uneven Bars

1. Myli Lew - 14.05

2. Simone Rose - 13.95

3. Alicia Zhou - 13.7

3. Claire Pease - 13.7

5. Dulcy Caylor - 13.6

Vault (Single Vault Score)

1. Claire Pease — 14.05

2. Dulcy Caylor - 13.9

3. Ashlee Sullivan - 13.8

3. Simone Rose - 13.8

5. Joscelyn Roberson - 13.7

Riddhi Acharya

Riddhi Acharya

Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines.

