Olympic champion Hezly Rivera makes her feelings known after joining Simone Biles & Jordan Chiles in major career moment

American gymnast Hezly Rivera recently received a major honor from GK Elite, the official apparel sponsor for Team USA Gymnastics. She was the youngest member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team at the Paris Games, where they secured the country’s fourth Olympic gold in the team event.

The women’s gymnastics team included Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Rivera. Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong served as alternates. At just 17, Rivera has now been named an official signature athlete for GK Elite, joining an elite group that includes Biles, Carey, and Chiles.

On Tuesday, July 8, Hezly Rivera shared this big update on Instagram. She penned a long message after achieving this honor. In the note, she reflected on her journey from wearing GK leotards as a young girl to now launching her signature line with the same brand.

“From wearing GK as a little girl… to now having my own signature line. This isn’t just about leos. It’s about the little girl who wore GK to practice with dreams so big they felt impossible. It’s about the girl no one saw coming. The underdog with a quiet fire. It’s about every moment she wanted to give up, but didn’t. Every fall, every tear, every prayer. It’s about faith, fight, and the belief that with God, hard work, and heart… anything is possible.”

She further continued her note, giving an inspirational message to young girls, reminding them that nothing is impossible. While the journey may be tough, she assured them it’s worth it, and if she could achieve it, so can they.

“Now, that same girl has a signature line with the brand she grew up loving. This is for all the young girls who have big dreams. It might seem impossible, but I’m here to tell you it’s not. Your worth isn’t measured by what others expect. It’s defined by what you believe is possible. Your journey won’t be easy. But it’ll be worth it. And if it can happen for me, it can happen for you. Signature leos dropping soon! Stay tuned!”

The Olympic gymnast also received congratulatory messages from fellow gymnasts like Olivia Dunne and Jade Carey.

Olympic champion Hezly Rivera will join Louisiana State University

Hezly Rivera - Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Olympic gymnast Hezly Rivera will represent Louisiana State University in 2026. Her decision to choose Louisiana was influenced by how family-oriented the program felt to her.

Rivera got into gymnastics when she was just five years old after attending a friend’s birthday party at a gymnastics facility. Born in Oradell, New Jersey, she was raised in Hackensack before moving with her family to Texas in 2021 to train at the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy.

Before stepping onto the Olympic stage, Rivera had already built an impressive junior career. She is the 2023 U.S. Junior All-Around Champion and a silver medalist on floor exercise at the 2023 Junior World Championships.

