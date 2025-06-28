Olympic gold medalist Hezly Rivera rocks 'Everyone Watches Women’s Sports' shirt during courtside appearance at Wings-Fever game

American gymnast Hezly Rivera was spotted at a WNBA regular season game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever. Rivera was present at the game alongside other stars like Mark Cuban, Micah Parsons, and more as the Fever managed to defeat the Wings with a score of 94-86.

Hezly Rivera is regarded as one of the brightest gymnastics prospects in the nation. She specializes in vault, balance beam, and floor exercise. Rivera was part of the United States women's team that won a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, effectively establishing herself as one of the top gymnasts in the nation. Rivera made her breakthrough when she managed to claim victory in the all-around at the Winter Cup in 2023, which meant she earned a spot on the U.S Junior World Championships team later that year.

In a post shared on Instagram, Rivera can be seen wearing a 'Everyone Watches Women's Sports' t-shirt as she watched on from the sidelines.

Rivera was the youngest athlete to qualify for the United States team in Paris, making her Olympic debut at the age of 16.

Hezly Rivera says it was 'super insane' to win an Olympic gold medal

Hezly Rivera throws the first pitch ahead of the New York Yankees v Texas Rangers game - Source: Getty

Hezly Rivera previously made her feelings known on winning an Olympic gold medal. In an interview with Inside Gymnastics, she discussed various topics, including her collegiate career and her reaction to becoming an Olympic gold medal winner.

“Going from 2023 Junior National Champion to Olympic gold medalist, at just 16, is super insane, and all of my hard work finally paid off,” she said. “My teammates, my coaches, my friends, they were all a part of this. I want to thank them so much because they got me to where I am today. Obviously, it was not easy. There were many ups and downs, but I’m so thankful for them because they taught me so many lessons.

“I am so incredibly grateful for my family because I would not be here without them. I’ve moved so many times. I moved two or three times in New Jersey alone just to find a good gym, and they sacrificed everything for me."

Hezly Rivera is set to represent Louisiana State University in 2027. Following the Paris Olympics, Rivera took some time off to attend public events and scout for potential colleges. She ultimately decided on Louisiana because of how 'family-oriented' they were.

